The Cooper Cougars picks up their first district win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons, Friday night. After being back at Shotwell Stadium in over a month, the Cougars put up 20 points in the first quarter and was up 30-0 by halftime. Head Coach Aaron Roan giving praise to his offensive linemen as they kept things rolling for the into the end zone.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO