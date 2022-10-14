Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
bigcountryhomepage.com
‘Coogs offensive line key to Coopers win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons
The Cooper Cougars picks up their first district win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons, Friday night. After being back at Shotwell Stadium in over a month, the Cougars put up 20 points in the first quarter and was up 30-0 by halftime. Head Coach Aaron Roan giving praise to his offensive linemen as they kept things rolling for the into the end zone.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Greg Hartman
Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas Gem
Palo Duro is the second-largest canyon in the United States(Ben Dutton/Unsplash) Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle outside Amarillo lies Palo Duro Canyon, the second-largest canyon in the United States. Only the epic Grand Canyon is larger in scale.
KFDA
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck
Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
Friends of Cross Bar sharing Amarillo hidden gem
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friends of Cross Bar SRMA held their first media day to provide insight on Cross Bar events, fundraising initiatives and other information. Cross Bar SRMA is located in North Amarillo and is the only Bureau of Land Management in the state of Texas. Cross Bar was designated as a special recreation […]
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Head-on crash kills 2, injures 1 on I-27 near Amarillo; DPS says alcohol a factor
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two Portales women are dead and a Canyon teen was hurt in a head-on crash on I-27 north that closed the highway for a time on Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. and about...
KVIA
Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Comments / 0