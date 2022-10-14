ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

‘Coogs offensive line key to Coopers win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons

The Cooper Cougars picks up their first district win against Amarillo Palo Duro Dons, Friday night. After being back at Shotwell Stadium in over a month, the Cougars put up 20 points in the first quarter and was up 30-0 by halftime. Head Coach Aaron Roan giving praise to his offensive linemen as they kept things rolling for the into the end zone.
AMARILLO, TX
Obit: Greg Hartman

Obit: Greg Hartman

Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX
Outdoor Amarillo hosts 'Bloktoberfest'

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
BORGER, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck

Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
HEREFORD, TX
KTSM

1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water outages scheduled throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas– Two areas of the Borderland will experience planned water outages this coming week. There will be one in Northwest El Paso, affecting those living in the High Ridge, Bear Ridge, and Chaparral Park North Neighborhoods. El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest...
EL PASO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
AMARILLO, TX

