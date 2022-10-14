ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
iheart.com

Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"

"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
PennLive.com

MLB releases dates, times for Phillies-Padres NLCS games

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, two teams not expected to get to the National League Championship Series, will open their series Tuesday evening at PETCO Park. They are meeting each other for the first time in the postseason. Major League Baseball on Sunday afternoon released the series schedule,...
True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
FanNation Fastball

Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET

Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time. A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET. It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.
True Blue LA

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres live updates

Saturday is the final Petco Park game of the National League Division Series, but the question is whether Game 4 will be the final game of the entire series between the Dodgers and Padres. San Diego leads two games to one, standing just one win away from advancing to the...
News 8 KFMB

Joe Musgrove pitches Padres into next round of postseason

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will try to complete their second postseason upset in seven days when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening in Game 4 of a National League Division Series at Petco Park. The Padres defeated the Dodgers, 2-1, Friday to take a...
