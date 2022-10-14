Game four of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will not start on time. A weather delay pushed back the start time of Saturday's final playoff game of the day. Game four, being played at Petco Park in San Diego, was originally scheduled to start at 9:37 p.m. ET. It will now start at 10:07 p.m. ET, according to the San Diego Padres official Twitter account.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO