Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah's march toward SCAC West showdown continues with win at Selah
SELAH — When Zillah's offense finally started to slow down with a big lead in the third quarter, coach Ryan Watson yelled out a reminder of why the Leopards can't afford any complacency. "Toppenish is gonna be tough in two weeks!" That de facto SCAC West championship looms large...
Cassel throws for 455, 5 TDs as West Valley wins city championship
There isn’t a city in Eastern Washington that has more 4A schools than Yakima — not even Spokane, oddly enough — and West Valley football always has a goal of owning its town. Or, more specifically, continuing to own it. Skyler Cassel and his band of breakaway...
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 16, 2022
Wilson — To Garion Wilson and Karly Forbes of Yakima, a daughter, Ella Ann Wilson, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Kendra and Jim Forbes of Yakima, and Shenna and Dennis Wilson of Yakima. Bishop — To Kyle and Gloria Bishop, a...
Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says
The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
Opinion: Memorial's ER numbers add up to a community emergency
The news last week that Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is hands-down the busiest in the state was jarring, to say the least. Memorial treated 86,145 people in its ER last year — even more patients than bigger hospitals in larger communities across Washington. It isn’t that...
Interstate 90 project seeing massive increase to wildlife migration patterns
A massive engineering project on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass is continuing to show benefits on multiple levels, but while drivers may see improvements to their travel times and conditions, there is an unheard contingent that is also seeing their lives improved. A series of wildlife underpasses and the...
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor. Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention
As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Teen sentenced to year in juvenile rehabilitation for fatal Terrace Heights stabbing
A Terrace Heights teenager will spend 14 months in juvenile rehabilitation for killing her mother’s boyfriend and later assaulting her mother. The 16-year-old defendant, who was to have gone on trial in Yakima County Juvenile Court on Monday, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Roy Richmond Land, as well as to felony harassment and fourth-degree assault in a separate case.
