‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ comic book flick celebrates Filipino superhero
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie opened in Honolulu theaters this weekend featuring a Filipino superhero and a popular Filipino food, in time for Filipino American History Month. It’s called “Lumpia with a Vengeance,” and it’s a comic book action film about a Filipino crime-fighter whose weapon is, you guessed...
He’s ukulele royalty, but the ‘duke of uke’ says his love for the instrument had a humble start
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just about anyone who plays the ukulele has heard the catchy name Jumpin’ Jim. Jim Beloff is the man behind the world’s most popular series of ukulele songbooks. “I think that we’ve published over 30 different titles, and we have a million of our Jumpin’...
With outpouring of aloha, friends remember slain woman as a selfless public servant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens gathered Saturday to remember the life of a 76-year-old woman brutally murdered, allegedly by her estranged husband. Teresita Canilao, or Tessie as many called her, worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu, and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. A solemn...
New documentary recounts forgotten story behind Title IX vote
The University of Hawaiʻi held a special sold-out event, “Wahine on the Rise,” on Friday to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink. But a critical vote almost reversed the effort decades ago. There was a proposed change called “The Casey Amendment,” which could have gutted critical verbiage and changed the outcome of funding women’s athletic programs.
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
Get spooked at a local haunted drive-through and help out a good cause
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Are you feeling daring this spooky season?. Habilitat is returning this Halloween season to bring you "The Aftermath", a haunted drive-through at the Aloha Stadium.
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Manoa Valley, a historic restaurant draws in diners with delicious food and garden views. A century old, it serves the same helping of hope it did when the Salvation Army first built it. The Waioli Tea Room was built 100 years ago as a vocational training...
Rising Star: Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani
Konawaena quarterback Keoki Alani is this week's Rising Star.
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii
On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is back — bigger and better. Over 8,000 people were expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019. The parade kicked off from Magic Island...
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii returned to the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, coming out victorious over Nevada, 31-16. The win moves Hawaii to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference — head coach Timmy Chang’s first conference win.
LIST: Halloween and other October events happening
HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
PODCAST: HNN Overtime previews UH Football’s home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s home match up between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Nevada Wolf Pack. Hawaii is looking to rebound after last weekend’s heart breaking loss to San...
Studio Gang completes Hawaii skyscraper with sugar cane-informed facade
Chicago-based Studio Gang has completed a residential tower in Hawaii called Kō'ula with an undulating facade that takes cues from local ecology. Kō'ula, which means "red sugar cane" in native Hawaiian, is a local plant with a twisting structure that became a major influence on the facade of the tower.
Hawaii vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
After two games on the road, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are heading back home. Hawaii and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
Shager, Bowens, Parson lead Hawaii past Nevada 31-16
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night. Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score. Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime. Killam’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada’s deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson’s 2-yard run.
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
