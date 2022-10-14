ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ comic book flick celebrates Filipino superhero

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie opened in Honolulu theaters this weekend featuring a Filipino superhero and a popular Filipino food, in time for Filipino American History Month. It’s called “Lumpia with a Vengeance,” and it’s a comic book action film about a Filipino crime-fighter whose weapon is, you guessed...
New documentary recounts forgotten story behind Title IX vote

The University of Hawaiʻi held a special sold-out event, “Wahine on the Rise,” on Friday to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink. But a critical vote almost reversed the effort decades ago. There was a proposed change called “The Casey Amendment,” which could have gutted critical verbiage and changed the outcome of funding women’s athletic programs.
Singing doctors in the operating room

An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii

On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii returned to the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, coming out victorious over Nevada, 31-16. The win moves Hawaii to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference — head coach Timmy Chang’s first conference win.
LIST: Halloween and other October events happening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
Shager, Bowens, Parson lead Hawaii past Nevada 31-16

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zion Bowens, Dedrick Parson added three short scoring runs and Hawaii cruised to a 31-16 victory over Nevada on Saturday night. Parson scored from a yard out on the opening possession to give Hawaii (2-5, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Nevada (2-5, 0-3) answered with a 16-play, 75-yard drive capped by Devonte Lee’s 1-yard plunge to knot the score. Schager gave the Rainbow Warriors the lead for good when he hooked up with Bowens for a 48-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the first quarter. Parson sandwiched a 9-yard scoring run around two field goals by the Wolf Pack’s Matthew Killam and Hawaii led 21-13 at halftime. Killam’s 20-yard field goal in the third quarter cut Nevada’s deficit to 21-16, but the Rainbow Warriors wrapped up the victory with a 16-play, 65-yard drive in the fourth quarter that took 8:06 off the clock and ended with Parson’s 2-yard run.
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
