wpsdlocal6.com
Lady Marshals preparing for state tournament
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's girls soccer team is once again preparing for the state soccer tournament this weekend. That's become quite the routine for the Lady Marshals in recent years. They're making their sixth straight trip to state this year. But in those previous seasons, the problem hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray State
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with...
whopam.com
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a week off The Hopkinsville Tigers are back in action tonight as they travel to Murray to battle The Calloway Co. Lakers. Both the Tigers and Lakers are looking for their first district win of the season. Hopkinsville is 2 and 5 on the year while Calloway Co. is 0-7.
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics Kentucky to host regional flag football tournament in western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Special Olympics Kentucky will hold its first-ever Western Kentucky Flag Football Regional Tournament at McCracken County High School on Sunday, Oct. 16. Nearly 100 athletes on 10 teams will compete, which is a qualifier for the State Flag Football Tournament. Teams will compete for regional titles in two districts.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/14 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 14. Murray 20, Caldwell County 23. Mayfield 50, Ballard Memorial 0. West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21. Carbondale 7, Marion 40. Pinckneyville 14, Carterville 49. Carmi-White County 28, Johnston City 37. Graves County 7, at...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
WKRN
Newsmaker: High school athlete makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-talented high school athlete is shattering records and history at Trigg County High School. Olivia Noffsinger joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what it’s like being the first female player on her school’s football team, and what’s next for her.
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
KFVS12
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West
Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williams' 4 TDs carry S. Illinois past W. Illinois 30-7
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Javon Williams Jr. had four rushing touchdowns, Nic Baker threw for 227 yards and Southern Illinois controlled Western Illinois from the outset in a 30-7 win for its fifth consecutive victory. Williams scored on runs of 6, 3, 1 and 5 yards. Naseim Brantley caught four...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
