cbs19news
City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
WUSA
Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said. Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
cbs19news
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
WHSV
Bridgewater adding speed cameras in school zone along Route 42
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming months, photo speed monitoring equipment will be installed to slow down drivers in Bridgewater school zones. In a 5 day study performed by the speed camera vendor Blue Line Solutions in late September, 12,300 drivers traveled the Main Street corridor on Route 42 near Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School while school zone lights were flashing. This happened from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
jmu.edu
Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022
The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
cbs19news
City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
cbs19news
Albemarle teachers defend transgender students at ACPS board meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- Albemarle County teachers continue to push back on the governor's proposed transgender policy. Many speaking in support of transgender students at Thursday night's school board meeting since the district put out a statement last week against the policy. A lot of topics were discussed...
cbs19news
ACPD responds to report on potential bias policing in traffic stops
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police responded to the recent report on potentially biased policing in traffic stops. We spoke with the Commander of Professional Standards for ACPD Capt. Darrell Byers to get his reaction to Albemarle’s numbers in the report. "I don’t think we have...
fox5dc.com
wbtw.com
NBC 29 News
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Bridge Floodplain Advocacy Group says it opposes the 0 East High Street development proposal. The group held an event to celebrate the riverfront and for people to learn more about their concerns. Rebecca Reilly is a homeowner in the Woolen Mills neighborhood and in...
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
NBC12
Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. All traffic was diverted off the interstate after the crash happened around 1 p.m. Backups extended to Route 288 around 4 p.m. The right lane is now open and the diversion to Exit 167 has been lifted.
cbs19news
Norman Carlson gives tips on when to plant tulips
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Fall is a great time to plant Tulips and daffodils. These types of plants are best suited for cooler temperatures in order to grow their roots. Planting these bulbs would allow the plants themselves to grow much bigger and look better by springtime.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police investigating a shooting incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --At approximately 5:15 on October 15th, police a CPD Officer heard gunshots in the area of the Omni Hotel parking lot in Downtown Charlottesville. Upon arrival, they discovered a male juvenile with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UVA ER with serious injuries. If you...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
Shooting investigation: one arrest made in connection to Devon Lane Shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - (Update: 10/16/22) The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of Devon Lane. One arrest has been made in connection to the shooting. Sunday afternoon the City of Harrisonburg said in a press release that 20 year old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was...
