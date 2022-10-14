The Free State football team survived a late scare from Lawrence High, escaping 28-26 in Friday night’s City Showdown at Lawrence High School. With less than two minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard pass from LHS junior quarterback Tyson Grammer found senior receiver Sam Sedo and brought the Lions within two points of tying the game. But on the two-point conversion attempt, LHS senior Kenton Simmons couldn’t reel in a pass from Grammer, and the Lions fell just short of forcing overtime.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO