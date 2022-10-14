Read full article on original website
Showdown squeaker: Free State holds off LHS in annual football rivalry
The Free State football team survived a late scare from Lawrence High, escaping 28-26 in Friday night’s City Showdown at Lawrence High School. With less than two minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard pass from LHS junior quarterback Tyson Grammer found senior receiver Sam Sedo and brought the Lions within two points of tying the game. But on the two-point conversion attempt, LHS senior Kenton Simmons couldn’t reel in a pass from Grammer, and the Lions fell just short of forcing overtime.
Matt Tait: What stood out at Friday’s Kansas men’s basketball scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was about as complimentary as you’ll hear him after a Late Night scrimmage Friday, following the white team’s 32-31 win over team blue. “I don’t think it was bad,” Self said. “I don’t think it was bad at all.”
Week 7 Preview: No. 19 Kansas, reeling Oklahoma on different sides of the QB equation
It’s hardly rare to call the quarterback matchup a key to any college football game. But this week’s QB clash between No. 19 Kansas and the 3-3 Oklahoma Sooners is a little odd. Kansas (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big 12) will be without its starter, Jalon Daniels, who was...
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42
After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game skid by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma’s 18th consecutive win over...
Cheryl Hoople
Cheryl Gay (Hentsch) Hoople passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 9, 2022, at the age of 77, after a short and sudden battle of Lewy body dementia and Corticobasal degeneration. She was born on February 16, 1945, in Lawrence, Kansas to Frank and Winifred Hentsch, and graduated from Lawrence High School.
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 16, 2022
Stephen Michael Donly II, 34, Lawrence, and Kortney Dawn Voss, 36, Lawrence. Seth Carter Holiday, 28, Lawrence, and Alexandra Kelsey Leath, 27, Lawrence. Taylor Andrew Bauer, 31, Lawrence, and Micaela Jeanne Mendez, 30, Lawrence. Jalen Hawke Foreman, 26, Junction City, and Skylar Lynn Blackburn, 27, Lawrence. Genea Elizabeth Dinnall, 22,...
Emily Hamilton
A memorial service for Emily Hamilton will be held on Thursday evening,. October 20 at Venue 1235, 1235 N. 3rd Street in Lawrence. A reception with light refreshments will begin at 5 pm followed by a program of remembrance at 5:30. Emily was the daughter of Rex and Cathy Hamilton; sister to Barrett (Katy) Hamilton; and loving aunt to Ryland Hamilton. She passed away on May 28, 2022, from an acute pulmonary embolism. She was 37.
Violet Gottstein
Violet Ann ‘Vi’ Gottstein, 85, formerly of Perry, died Tues, Oct 11, 2022. Celebration of Life service 2 to 4 PM, Sun, Oct 23, 2022 at Perry American Legion Post #142. barnettfamilyfh.com.
Edith Pollom
Edith ‘Maxine’ Pollom, 95, formerly of Ottawa, KS, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Lawrence. Private family services were held. Condolences and full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Rhuea France
A Celebration of Life for Rhuea Marie France, 91, Lawrence, will be at noon Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, with Fr. Rob Baldwin officiating. Inurnment following at Oak Hill Cemetery. rumsey-yost.com.
Donald Ahlert
Private family services for Donald G. Ahlert, 89, Lawrence, will happen. He died October 14, 2022, at LMH Health. More info will come to at rumsey-yost.com.
Super-low mortgage rates are history, local housing growth expected to be stagnant in 2023, new forecast for Lawrence predicts
The old joke is that economists were put on Earth to make weather forecasters look good. That said, a Wichita State economist on Friday had no problem in being definitive with a Lawrence crowd about one prediction. You’ll never get a better deal on a home mortgage than the deal...
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving pickup truck and combine in rural Douglas County
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a crash involving a pickup truck and a combine in rural Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email to the Journal-World that the crash occurred at 4:26...
Sheriff’s office identifies Lawrence man who died in crash on 31st Street
The man who died in a head-on crash on 31st Street earlier this week has been identified as 48-year-old Lawrence resident Richard Douglas Smith, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Smith was the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the...
Affidavit alleges ex-boyfriend threatened woman’s new boyfriend, tried to kill him by shooting his car
A Lawrence woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly made threats against her and her new boyfriend, damaged their property and tried to kill the new boyfriend by shooting his car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Journal-World this week. The affidavit is in support of the arrest of 47-year-old Steven...
