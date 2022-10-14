ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Showdown squeaker: Free State holds off LHS in annual football rivalry

The Free State football team survived a late scare from Lawrence High, escaping 28-26 in Friday night’s City Showdown at Lawrence High School. With less than two minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a 28-yard pass from LHS junior quarterback Tyson Grammer found senior receiver Sam Sedo and brought the Lions within two points of tying the game. But on the two-point conversion attempt, LHS senior Kenton Simmons couldn’t reel in a pass from Grammer, and the Lions fell just short of forcing overtime.
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42

After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game skid by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma’s 18th consecutive win over...
Cheryl Hoople

Cheryl Gay (Hentsch) Hoople passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 9, 2022, at the age of 77, after a short and sudden battle of Lewy body dementia and Corticobasal degeneration. She was born on February 16, 1945, in Lawrence, Kansas to Frank and Winifred Hentsch, and graduated from Lawrence High School.
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 16, 2022

Stephen Michael Donly II, 34, Lawrence, and Kortney Dawn Voss, 36, Lawrence. Seth Carter Holiday, 28, Lawrence, and Alexandra Kelsey Leath, 27, Lawrence. Taylor Andrew Bauer, 31, Lawrence, and Micaela Jeanne Mendez, 30, Lawrence. Jalen Hawke Foreman, 26, Junction City, and Skylar Lynn Blackburn, 27, Lawrence. Genea Elizabeth Dinnall, 22,...
Emily Hamilton

A memorial service for Emily Hamilton will be held on Thursday evening,. October 20 at Venue 1235, 1235 N. 3rd Street in Lawrence. A reception with light refreshments will begin at 5 pm followed by a program of remembrance at 5:30. Emily was the daughter of Rex and Cathy Hamilton; sister to Barrett (Katy) Hamilton; and loving aunt to Ryland Hamilton. She passed away on May 28, 2022, from an acute pulmonary embolism. She was 37.
Violet Gottstein

Violet Ann ‘Vi’ Gottstein, 85, formerly of Perry, died Tues, Oct 11, 2022. Celebration of Life service 2 to 4 PM, Sun, Oct 23, 2022 at Perry American Legion Post #142. barnettfamilyfh.com.
Edith Pollom

Edith ‘Maxine’ Pollom, 95, formerly of Ottawa, KS, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Lawrence. Private family services were held. Condolences and full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Rhuea France

A Celebration of Life for Rhuea Marie France, 91, Lawrence, will be at noon Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, with Fr. Rob Baldwin officiating. Inurnment following at Oak Hill Cemetery. rumsey-yost.com.
Donald Ahlert

Private family services for Donald G. Ahlert, 89, Lawrence, will happen. He died October 14, 2022, at LMH Health. More info will come to at rumsey-yost.com.
