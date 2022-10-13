Read full article on original website
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
RALEIGH, N.C. — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely...
Suspect in Raleigh shooting is 15 years old and in critical condition, police say
The mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C., that killed five people including a police officer was carried out by a 15-year-old who is now in critical condition, officials said on Friday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff, police said. Police release...
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
