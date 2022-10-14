ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gal Gadot & Daughters Alma, 10, & Maya, 5, Stay Cool As They Grab Ice Beverages: Photo

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Gal Gadot was spotted out and about in Los Angeles and she had the most adorable companions with her: her oldest two daughters! The Wonder Woman actress, 37, was spotted walking the sidewalks of the City of Angels with Maya, 5, and Alma, 10, on Thursday, Oct. 13 along with another young brunette that was Maya’s height. The foursome seemed at ease as they enjoyed some cold beverages that were pink, green, and red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLatL_0iYOsaQb00
Gal Gadot was spotted out in Los Angeles with three little companions on Oct. 13, 2022, two of them being her own children (Photo: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Gal dressed comfortably in white jeans, a gray sweater, and a button-down olive-green jacket. She completed the look with white sneakers and oversized black shades and threw her gorgeous brunette hair up in a bun. Her eldest, Alma, looked dressed for summer in blue and white floral print shorts and a white tee with “Hawaii” written on it in black lettering. Meanwhile, her little sister dressed up in a flowy pink and white dress paired with pink sneakers.

The DC Extended Universe star also has a 1-year-old daughter, Daniella, who was not present at the outing. She announced her birth in June 2021 with a photo of her, all three of her girls, and her husband, Jaron Varsano, smiling in bed. “My sweet family,” she captioned the precious snapshot. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired …) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

Gal previously opened up about having mom guilt as a working mom, but said it was her real estate mogul husband who encouraged her to keep going. “When Alma was around two, I was really anxious about how to travel with a child, moving her from one country to the other, all the different languages,” she recalled to GLAMOUR in 2018. “It was my husband who told me: ‘Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that’s what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics.'”

Gal is notoriously private about her kids, although she sometimes includes them in life update posts on social media. For instance, she shared a slideshow from a family trip in May, but she put sunglasses on her kids to hide their faces. “We took a little family vacation before the next adventure,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Just the five of us, some good food and a whole lot of nature. Now I’m more than ready to jump into a new exciting project.” The cover photo she included showed the whole family smiling on a couch, with her and Jason matching in light blue jeans and black tops. Other photos showed swans in a lake, Alma feeding a horse with a big smile on her face, and Gal holding her baby in her sweater.

In March, she shared a heartwarming image of her, Alma, and Maya making traditional Jewish cookies for Purim, the Jewish festival held in the springtime. “Purim is one of my favorites holidays and making Hamantash with my girls is definitely one of my favorite things about it,” she sweetly wrote alongside the picture. Her girls had oversized sunglasses stickers over their eyes in the photo as well.

