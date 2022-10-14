Read full article on original website
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at aount 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
lebanonlocalnews.com
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
kptv.com
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office arrests 3 in connection to stabbing outside of Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of Sweet Home early Tuesday morning. On that day, deputies responded to a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center just after 6 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road just outside of Sweet Home. The 36-year-old houseless man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
kezi.com
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
Salem man faces manslaughter, DUII charges after deadly car collision
A Salem man was arrested Thursday night after a fatal car crash.
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
kezi.com
Millions of dollars going to new OSU Research Center
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Millions of dollars will fund a brand new research facility at Oregon State University. OSU announced Friday $100 million in gifts to launch a $200 million research and education center that will harness one of the nation’s most powerful supercomputers and team-based research in artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics to solve global challenges in areas such as climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources.
kptv.com
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
kezi.com
Homeless man arrested after stabbing other homeless man, Linn County deputies say
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a remote camp on Quartzville Road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 6:08 a.m. on October 11, they received a...
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
kezi.com
Willamalane offers free memberships for Oakridge area residents to escape smoke
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As part of an effort to help people living in and around Oakridge escape the smoky conditions that have been lingering since the Cedar Creek Fire started this summer, Willamalane is offering free all-access memberships to people living in the 97463 or 97492 zip codes. The memberships...
nbc16.com
Downtown Corvallis begins clearing site for future mental health crisis center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
