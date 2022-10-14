ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kezi.com

Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at aount 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home

Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff’s office arrests 3 in connection to stabbing outside of Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of Sweet Home early Tuesday morning. On that day, deputies responded to a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center just after 6 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road just outside of Sweet Home. The 36-year-old houseless man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change

EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Millions of dollars going to new OSU Research Center

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Millions of dollars will fund a brand new research facility at Oregon State University. OSU announced Friday $100 million in gifts to launch a $200 million research and education center that will harness one of the nation’s most powerful supercomputers and team-based research in artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics to solve global challenges in areas such as climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources.
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
MOLALLA, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
CORVALLIS, OR
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13

Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
PLEASANT HILL, OR

