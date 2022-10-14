ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Willam Wears Boxing Gloves At Coach Core Event With Princess Kate: Photos

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley/AP/Shutterstock

It’s the 10th Anniversary of Coach Core, and Prince William, 40, celebrated by rocking a pair of boxing gloves! The newly christened Prince of Wales was seen at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park wearing the royal blue and white boxing gloves as he playfully took out a few frustrations on a punching bag and faced off against another bare-fisted attendee. He wore a pair of dark pants paired with a black sport jacket and blue button up shirt for the event. His stunning wife, The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, 40, twinned in the best way possible, wearing a stylish royal blue button up jacket, black pants, and black boots to cheer her husband, the future King of England, on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJvCM_0iYOsAfp00
Prince William attends Coach Core on October 13, 2022 (Heathcliff O’Malley/AP/Shutterstock)

Kate channeled her late Mother-in-Law, Princess Diana, in more ways than one. The entire ensembled echoed the iconic style of Princess Di, and Kate’s massive sapphire sparkler, which was seen prominently during the September 13 event, once belonged to the previous Princess of Wales. She wore her hair down in soft curls and sported a tasteful makeup palette, and finished the look with a delicate necklace and pendant.

The royal couple’s appearance comes after an eventful, if somber, couple of months. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022, and the duo were shortly given new titles as the line of succession shifted following the beloved Monarch’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmChK_0iYOsAfp00
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the 10th anniversary of Coach Core in England on Oct 13, 2022. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Kate is reportedly taking steps to mend the rumored rift between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Per Us Weekly, a source says Princess Catherine’s upcoming winter trip to the US may include reaching out to former Suits star Meghan. “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” they source told the outlet in an October report.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother

Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style

Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
WORLD
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
249K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy