Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Kirk Herbstreit updates his top six teams following college football's insane Week 7
Hype can be a dangerous thing. Don’t believe me? Look back at the preseason hype around Notre Dame who started the year assumed to easily be a top-10 team nationally yet has suffered two of the worst home losses in decades in three tries. Week 7 of the college...
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
What Henry To'o To'o said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o met with reporters for a little over two minutes Saturday night, following No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the third-ranked Crimson Tide. To’o To’o, who transferred from Tennessee to Alabama following the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021,...
Oklahoma-Kansas: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their predictions for how Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will play out.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
247Sports
Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
247Sports
College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report
Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL・
Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
247Sports
Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars
OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU's 34-28 loss to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight...
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
247Sports
