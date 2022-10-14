Read full article on original website
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Thursday night, West Virginia took down visiting Baylor in an upset victory, at least according to the books. This week, they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a four point underdog, and the over/under has been set at 72 points.
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
