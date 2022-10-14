Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
PHOTOS: Fans kept the faith, despite Game 4 loss
From face painting to Sponge Bob regalia, Northeast Ohioans showed up in full force for a beautiful Sunday night game.
msueagles.com
Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Golf pro Ben Curtis has kept Kent Roosevelt boys golf on course in first season as coach
KENT, Ohio – Ohio golf legend Ben Curtis is passing on his expertise to the next generation. Curtis, who defied 300-1 odds to win the Open Championship in 2003, has Kent Roosevelt’s Rough Riders ready to make a deep postseason run in his first season as head coach.
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
They did it again! The Guardians! SpongeBob! Take that New York! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Confession time: I thought it was over. Bottom of the ninth inning, the Yankees had a 5-3 lead over Cleveland. The Guardians’ first two hitters were Luke Maile and Myles Straw. The bottom of the batting order.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
‘Believing your teammates’: Guardians talk close 6-5 win over Yankees in Game 3
The Cleveland Guardians have much to celebrate Saturday night after landing a close 6-5 win over the New York Yankees in the very bottom of the ninth inning.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
Comments / 0