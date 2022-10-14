Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
Fourteen goals allowed in two games to begin the season is not what the Minnesota Wild had in mind, but that's reality as Marc-Andre Fleury and company have been gouged by the Rangers and Kings and are now staring down a Monday matchup with the defending champion Avalanche. Saturday's 7-6...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season. Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks...
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA・
Comments / 0