KTVZ
Mayfield and Salo score twice, Islanders defeat Ducks 7-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 for their first win of the season. Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against Anaheim. Sorokin’s shutout bid was spoiled at 1:29 of the third period on a goal by Troy Terry, his third of the young season.
KTVZ
Scheifele scores 2 as Jets beat Rangers 4-1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-1 to win their season opener. Sam Gagner also scored and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots. Dryden Hunt had a goal for and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves in his Rangers debut. New York was playing its third game of the season, and the second half of a back-to-back after a 7-3 win at Minnesota on Thursday. Gagner, signed by the Jets last month, put the rebound of his own shot past Halak to put Winnipeg up 2-1 with 4:25 remaining in the game. Scheifele got his second of the night on a power play with 1:37 to go.
KTVZ
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers’ 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut, and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch had a goal and assist each for Buffalo and Zemgus Girgensons also scored.
KTVZ
Aho’s late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat San Jose 2-1 to hand the Sharks their third straight loss to open the season. Martin Necas scored his second goal in his many games for Carolina to tie the game late in the second period. Aho then won it in the third when he deflected a point shot from Brett Pesce past James Reimer. San Jose had lost the first two games of the season to Nashville in the Czech Republic but were unable to get on the winning side in the home opener for new coach David Quinn.
KTVZ
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez’s go-ahead goal
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club’s first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play top-seeded Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Lewis Morgan settled a clearance attempt and sent a shot from outside the 18-yard box past a diving Roman Celentano. Cincinnati appeared to tie it at 1-all in the 61st but an official review ruled Geoff Cameron was in an offside position when he deflected Junior Moreno’s shot from distance. Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati on a penalty kick in the 74th, sending Carlos Miguel Coronel the wrong way.
