DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada. There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor and Lombardo, with backing from former President Donald Trump, leading a Republican bid to unseat him in a key partisan race drawing national attention. “They want the same elected position — friends become antagonists as a result,” observed Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
Explosions rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as fighting intensifies in the East
KYIV—Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nation-wide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least two Russian airstrikes targeted downtown Kyiv. Two more also hit the city, according to Ukraine's public broadcaster. Klitschko's office says several...
Zelensky set for Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion. - No 'normality' - One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country's literary scene.
