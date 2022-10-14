Read full article on original website
Related
artgroupsdfw.com
Nov. 3 & 6 in Bishop Arts: Deepa Koshaley offers watercolor art, yoga & meditation workshops
This fall, Koshaley will combine mindfulness and creativity into two interactive workshops. On Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., the artist will host her first workshop at Mosaic Makers Collective (401 N Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208). Then, on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., her second event will take place at Oasis Plant Shop (416 W Eighth Street, Dallas, TX 75208), which will invite attendees to plant their intentions, both metaphorically and physically. This activity will be led by Oasis Plant Shop Manager, Lillian Flint, and it will include a day-of 25% discount in store for workshop attendees.
artgroupsdfw.com
Kate Simon: THE VIEW FROM THE INSIDE | Opening Night Oct. 22
Mark your calendars and join us on October 22, 2022, from 6 pm until 9 pm, to experience these extremely rare color Cibachromes by a legendary portrait photographer. Fort Works Art is so excited to bring The View From The Inside to Fort Worth.Kate Simon’s solo exhibition is a carefully curated collection of uniquely printed photographs, whose subjects are some of the most influential artists, musicians, writers, and thinkers of our time. Simon invites us to live in the moment with her subjects, allowing us to almost take her place within these intimate shots. Although she is not the subject within the photographs, Simon documents moments of her own life through each image.
artgroupsdfw.com
The MAC x Cedars Union — Upcoming Exhibiton
Fooling Ourselves: The Annual Cedars Union Member Show. An opening reception will be held at The MAC and Boedeker Building, Saturday, October 22nd from 7 — 10 pm. The Cedars Union x The MAC are pleased to announce Fooling Ourselves, a group show by current Cedars Union community members and cohort artists. Opening October 22nd, the show will unfold across two venues: the historic Boedeker Building and nonprofit exhibition space The MAC.
artgroupsdfw.com
POP UP GALLERY Nov. 6-10 in Rockwall
14 local artists will be featured, and their artwork will be for sale at the Rockwall Springhill Suites Marriott, November 6th thru the 10th. open to everyone and admission is FREE. For more information go to http://www.rockwallartleague.org.
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
dallasexpress.com
LGBTQ Lounge Divides Campus at Local University
Texas’ third largest public university is designating an area of the school’s library as a “safe space for queer students,” specifically catering to LGBTQ students and faculty. The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) announced the space after working with the LGBTQ+ Program, which bills itself...
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Feast of Sharing Returns To DFW
After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season. “In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
Eater
A Fort Worth Resident Is Building a Canned Ranch Water Dynasty
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Southern Methodist University grad Katie Beal Brown and her husband happened to be at her family’s West Texas ranch, near Fort Davis and Marfa. They’d been living in New York City for several years, but the ongoing pandemic prompted them to move back to Texas, where they ultimately settled in Fort Worth. It also offered Brown a chance to crack the hard seltzer market with a project she already had in the works. Seeing that the vodka-based drinks end of it was starting to overload, she thought there might be room for a West Texas favorite: Ranch Water.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
dallasexpress.com
Local Activists: Creuzot Not Taking Violence Against Black Women Seriously
Local Dallas activists have alleged that District Attorney John Creuzot has failed to investigate and prosecute domestic violence and sex crimes against black women. Representatives from Dallas Justice Now claim that by ambitiously “tackling the root causes of institutionalized racism in our city, we can remedy the injustices we see on a day-to-day basis, like police brutality and access to quality education.” They assert that under Creuzot, domestic violence “is often overlooked and under-prosecuted.”
dmagazine.com
The Conclusion of Bitter Elm Thicket Zoning Battle Leaves Dallas With Lessons
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday closed the chapter on a contentious zoning battle that took nearly seven years to settle in the historically Black neighborhood of Elm Thicket/North Park. It was the conclusion of the city’s protracted attempt at controlling the style of home that can exist in this northwest Dallas neighborhood, where old cottage-style bungalows now sit beside modern, flat-roofed, square-shaped new builds that often tower over them.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
Comments / 0