2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Acosta and Holland Lead All ASC Runners at DBUHardin-Simmons UniversityGrand Prairie, TX
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
artgroupsdfw.com
POP UP GALLERY Nov. 6-10 in Rockwall
14 local artists will be featured, and their artwork will be for sale at the Rockwall Springhill Suites Marriott, November 6th thru the 10th. open to everyone and admission is FREE. For more information go to http://www.rockwallartleague.org.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival
Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
artgroupsdfw.com
Kate Simon: THE VIEW FROM THE INSIDE | Opening Night Oct. 22
Mark your calendars and join us on October 22, 2022, from 6 pm until 9 pm, to experience these extremely rare color Cibachromes by a legendary portrait photographer. Fort Works Art is so excited to bring The View From The Inside to Fort Worth.Kate Simon’s solo exhibition is a carefully curated collection of uniquely printed photographs, whose subjects are some of the most influential artists, musicians, writers, and thinkers of our time. Simon invites us to live in the moment with her subjects, allowing us to almost take her place within these intimate shots. Although she is not the subject within the photographs, Simon documents moments of her own life through each image.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
fox4news.com
Corsicana ISD workers revive colleague whose heart stopped
CORSICANA, Texas - A Corsicana ISD administrative assistant wants to thank her coworkers for saving her life. She collapsed during a meeting and had no pulse, but her colleagues knew exactly what to do. Kimberly Wells-Baker saw a rainbow as a sign that morning on Aug. 31 but had no...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
