Waxahachie, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

artgroupsdfw.com

POP UP GALLERY Nov. 6-10 in Rockwall

14 local artists will be featured, and their artwork will be for sale at the Rockwall Springhill Suites Marriott, November 6th thru the 10th. open to everyone and admission is FREE. For more information go to http://www.rockwallartleague.org.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See over 30 photos of Plano's International Festival

Residents gathered at Haggard Park on Saturday to experience the largest, longest running multicultural festival in North Texas. Performers represented cultures from all over the world as vendors and informational booths highlighted the vibrant diversity seen throughout Plano.
PLANO, TX
artgroupsdfw.com

Kate Simon: THE VIEW FROM THE INSIDE | Opening Night Oct. 22

Mark your calendars and join us on October 22, 2022, from 6 pm until 9 pm, to experience these extremely rare color Cibachromes by a legendary portrait photographer. Fort Works Art is so excited to bring The View From The Inside to Fort Worth.Kate Simon’s solo exhibition is a carefully curated collection of uniquely printed photographs, whose subjects are some of the most influential artists, musicians, writers, and thinkers of our time. Simon invites us to live in the moment with her subjects, allowing us to almost take her place within these intimate shots. Although she is not the subject within the photographs, Simon documents moments of her own life through each image.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Corsicana ISD workers revive colleague whose heart stopped

CORSICANA, Texas - A Corsicana ISD administrative assistant wants to thank her coworkers for saving her life. She collapsed during a meeting and had no pulse, but her colleagues knew exactly what to do. Kimberly Wells-Baker saw a rainbow as a sign that morning on Aug. 31 but had no...
CORSICANA, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Keller decides to permanently move to a 4-day work week

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Keller is making a four-day work week permanent after a successful summer trial aimed at retaining employees and filling open positions.The schedule means the Town Hall, municipal service center and records office at the police department will continue to be closed on Fridays, with offices open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.After a four-month test period that started just after Memorial Day, 99-percent of employees on the new schedule who were surveyed responded that they liked it.The public response was also largely positive according to Director of Human Resources Marcia Reyna....
KELLER, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business

Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Q92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
PLANO, TX

