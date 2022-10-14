Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year. Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).
NME
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
NME
Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner
Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Listen to Madison Beer’s ’60s-inspired single ‘Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)’
Madison Beer has released her new single ‘Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)’ – watch the video for the track below. ‘Showed Me’ premiered on BBC’s Radio 1 yesterday (October 13), with the music video being debuted on MTV today. The song is the latest to come from Beer’s upcoming project, which is the follow-up to her 2021 debut ‘Life Support’.
NME
Disclosure share remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’
Disclosure have released their remix of ‘Unholy’, the single first shared by Sam Smith and Kim Petras last month. The remix sees the producer duo add an extra minute to the original runtime, distorting the song’s Arabian scale atop a punchy house beat. Disclosure mutes Smith’s vocals on the choir-led chorus, before inserting Petras’ adlibs in the song’s final minute.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
Old clip from 2009 resurfaces of Dr. Oz telling Jimmy Kimmel that he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were kids
"I have to say, you might be one of the craziest people we've ever had on the show," Kimmel said in response to Oz's anecdote.
NME
The top-selling debut albums in UK chart history have been revealed – and they might surprise you
Meat Loaf‘s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ has been named as the best-selling debut album in UK chart history. Compiled by The Official Charts Company in partnership with National Album Day, which will take place tomorrow (October 15), the ‘Official All-Time Debut Albums Top 20’ has placed the late artist’s 1977 solo album at the top.
NME
Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York
Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
NME
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig
Megan Thee Stallion performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B‘ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Kermit the Frog
What two stipulations did Prince allegedly make when he appeared on Muppets Tonight in 1997?. “You weren’t supposed to look directly at him or call him anything but ‘The Artist’.”. CORRECT. “But those rules only applied to humans. If you were a frog or a pig or...
NME
Machine Gun Kelly hits the road in new ‘9 Lives’ video
Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video for ‘9 Lives’, which takes us behind the scenes of his huge 2022 world tour – check it out below. The rapper-turned-rocker finished up the UK and European leg of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour in Amsterdam this week (October 12), and the new video mixes performance footage with shots of Kelly and his band backstage, on the road between gigs and more.
NME
Stormzy recalls “beautiful” experience of making new album on secluded island
Stormzy has spoken about the “beautiful” and “spiritual” experience of recording his new album on a secluded island. The rapper is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam (pre-order/pre-save here). It’s already been previewed by the single ‘Hide & Seek’.
NME
FORCEPARKBOIS team up with Quai for football-themed single ‘LUKAKU’
Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS have teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a brand new single titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’). The trap-laden song, which dropped on major streaming services via Warner Music on Friday (October 14), sees five of the rap collective’s members spit bars alongside Quai for a song that alludes to a disheartened footballer.
NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
Tame Impala issue warning about lighting effects following seizures during gig
Tame Impala have issued a warning about the light effects during their show after some audiences members suffered seizures during a gig in Aukland, New Zealand. The Australian psych-rock band band posted a note on their Instagram stories earlier today (October 16) warning any fans who are “susceptible” to “seizures” to take care during their shows because of the “intense” nature of the lighting effects.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
Comments / 0