ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year. Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).
MUSIC
NME

Girl In Red shares new song ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by Aaron Dessner

Girl In Red has shared a new single produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner – listen to ‘October Passed Me By’ below. The track, announced last week, serves as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
NME

Disclosure share remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Disclosure have released their remix of ‘Unholy’, the single first shared by Sam Smith and Kim Petras last month. The remix sees the producer duo add an extra minute to the original runtime, distorting the song’s Arabian scale atop a punchy house beat. Disclosure mutes Smith’s vocals on the choir-led chorus, before inserting Petras’ adlibs in the song’s final minute.
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song

BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong

R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York

Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
WORLD
NME

Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”

Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig

Megan Thee Stallion performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B‘ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Kermit the Frog

What two stipulations did Prince allegedly make when he appeared on Muppets Tonight in 1997?. “You weren’t supposed to look directly at him or call him anything but ‘The Artist’.”. CORRECT. “But those rules only applied to humans. If you were a frog or a pig or...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Machine Gun Kelly hits the road in new ‘9 Lives’ video

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video for ‘9 Lives’, which takes us behind the scenes of his huge 2022 world tour – check it out below. The rapper-turned-rocker finished up the UK and European leg of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ world tour in Amsterdam this week (October 12), and the new video mixes performance footage with shots of Kelly and his band backstage, on the road between gigs and more.
MUSIC
NME

Stormzy recalls “beautiful” experience of making new album on secluded island

Stormzy has spoken about the “beautiful” and “spiritual” experience of recording his new album on a secluded island. The rapper is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam (pre-order/pre-save here). It’s already been previewed by the single ‘Hide & Seek’.
MUSIC
NME

FORCEPARKBOIS team up with Quai for football-themed single ‘LUKAKU’

Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS have teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a brand new single titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’). The trap-laden song, which dropped on major streaming services via Warner Music on Friday (October 14), sees five of the rap collective’s members spit bars alongside Quai for a song that alludes to a disheartened footballer.
WORLD
NME

Tame Impala issue warning about lighting effects following seizures during gig

Tame Impala have issued a warning about the light effects during their show after some audiences members suffered seizures during a gig in Aukland, New Zealand. The Australian psych-rock band band posted a note on their Instagram stories earlier today (October 16) warning any fans who are “susceptible” to “seizures” to take care during their shows because of the “intense” nature of the lighting effects.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy