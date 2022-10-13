ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Schneider Claims Bill Murray 'Hated' 'Saturday Night Live' Cast, Seth Green Calls Him 'Rudest Celebrity'

Daily Mail

Geena Davis claims Bill Murray insisted on using massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite and later screamed at on set: 'I should have walked out'

Geena Davis has detailed her unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness. The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Bill Murray’s Behavior Towards Geena Davis Shown in Unearthed ‘Arsenio’ Footage

A cringeworthy, long-forgotten TV appearance with Bill Murray and Geena Davis is shedding new light on Davis’ claims about Murray’s behavior. Davis told Arsenio Hall she had to audition for the heist film “Quick Change” in a hotel suite, and that “The first thing he did was take my shirt out of my pants and started tickling my stomach.” Davis also said that Murray insisted on using a massage device during the audition.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray ‘Absolutely Hated Us’ at ‘SNL’ and ‘Really Hated’ Adam Sandler and Chris Farley: ‘I Mean, Seething’

On the heels of Geena Davis’ revelation that Bill Murray was allegedly inappropriate with her during the making of “Quick Change” comes a new interview with Rob Schneider claiming Murray hated “Saturday Night Live” cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Schneider was being interviewed on SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” (via THR) when he said that his “SNL” cast got a warning when Murray came to host an episode.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

