ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smeharbinger.net

Artist of the Week: Sam Williamson

Junior Sam Williamson is one of six of the Executive Board team for the East Theater department and is also involved in two outside theater companies: First Act and Stage Right. Q: What is it like balancing being an SME Theater Exec, First Act and Stage Right?. “It’s fun and...
SHAWNEE, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Historic Scarritt Renaissance Homes Open for Tours October 15

It takes one look at Kansas City’s skyline and the older neighborhoods nestled nearby to know that there has been a lack of historic preservation over time. Brick structures have been replaced by parking lots and high-rise buildings. Other places where grand homes once stood became nothing more than vacant lots with remnants of staircases leading to nowhere as the mansions which once stood there are long gone. Some of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods such as Quality Hill are a skeleton of their prior glory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy