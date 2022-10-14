Read full article on original website
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
smeharbinger.net
Artist of the Week: Sam Williamson
Junior Sam Williamson is one of six of the Executive Board team for the East Theater department and is also involved in two outside theater companies: First Act and Stage Right. Q: What is it like balancing being an SME Theater Exec, First Act and Stage Right?. “It’s fun and...
KMBC.com
Some Chiefs fans asking for help after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are asking for help after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. Thieves took it from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. Now, the Kansas City community is stepping up to help.
🏀 Details for KU's 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.
inkansascity.com
Lizzo Reminds Kansas Citians to Love Themselves Amid Stunning T-Mobile Center Performance
A full-blown street carnival invaded the Power and Light District on Friday night—one replete with all the trappings: a Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and other rides; plus carts peddling plenty of high- and empty-calorie treats and sweets. It was as if someone dumped a big scoop of SantaCaliGon Days on Grand Boulevard outside the T-Mobile Center.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
martincitytelegraph.com
Historic Scarritt Renaissance Homes Open for Tours October 15
It takes one look at Kansas City’s skyline and the older neighborhoods nestled nearby to know that there has been a lack of historic preservation over time. Brick structures have been replaced by parking lots and high-rise buildings. Other places where grand homes once stood became nothing more than vacant lots with remnants of staircases leading to nowhere as the mansions which once stood there are long gone. Some of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods such as Quality Hill are a skeleton of their prior glory.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
‘We realized it was time for us to walk away’: Monarch Coffee to close Oct. 30
Kansas City caffeine staple Monarch Coffee announced Thursday that it will close all brick-and-mortar locations effective Sunday, Oct. 30.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
abc17news.com
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them, Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district’s schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a...
fox4kc.com
Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
Kansas City-area haunted houses, scary sites to visit before Halloween
If you're looking for a scare this month, here are haunted houses, ghost tours and other terrifying sites to check out in the Kansas City area.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
KCTV 5
Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
