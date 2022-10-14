It takes one look at Kansas City’s skyline and the older neighborhoods nestled nearby to know that there has been a lack of historic preservation over time. Brick structures have been replaced by parking lots and high-rise buildings. Other places where grand homes once stood became nothing more than vacant lots with remnants of staircases leading to nowhere as the mansions which once stood there are long gone. Some of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods such as Quality Hill are a skeleton of their prior glory.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO