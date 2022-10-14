Read full article on original website
'It’s been emotional': Runners' safety forum held in Charlotte after Sept. attacks
Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make the city safer for those out on a jog. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. ‘It’s been emotional’: Runners’ safety forum held …. Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make...
Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints
Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit …. Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. A closer...
Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, traffic lights
A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area. QCNEWS.COM. Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, …. A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing...
More than a dozen involved in fight at Olympic HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South...
Tailgate Tips: Keeping fruit, sandwiches cool
CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Oct. 16, we featured LG’s Insta-View Refrigerator with...
Butler, Charlotte Catholic face off with plenty on line
Both teams have one game left with the winner of the Southwestern Conference still undetermined. Butler, Charlotte Catholic face off with plenty on …. Both teams have one game left with the winner of the Southwestern Conference still undetermined. A closer look at the man taking over the Panthers …
Sunday Outlook: After chilly start temps approach 80
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a wonderful start to the weekend across the Carolinas as ample sunshine and warm temperatures dominated the region. Expect more of the same Sunday even as clouds will be on the increase. Overnight on Sunday and Monday morning a strong cold...
Saturday Outlook: After chilly start, temps reach into upper-70s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It has been a beautiful end to the week with ample sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. As we go through the weekend expect quickly warming temperatures with highs near 80 for Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front moves in. Scattered showers are expected late Sunday through Monday as the front moves through.
