Read full article on original website
Related
vucommodores.com
Tough Day in Athens Ends Historic Stretch
ATHENS, Ga. — Vanderbilt’s gauntlet is over. But it was very, very difficult. The Commodores ended a historic stretch of three games against top-10 opponents Saturday with a 55-0 loss at No. 1 Georgia. The Commodores were never really in the contest; they fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 six minutes into the second quarter.
vucommodores.com
It's Game Day
All the links you need to follow Vanderbilt's game at No. 1 Georgia. 2:30 p.m CT • Sanford Stadium • Athens, Ga. Listen93.3 FM | Vanderbilt Athletics App | SiriusXM 137 or 190. Live StatsVandyStats.com. Depth ChartsVandy | Georgia. Game Day ProgramClick here. Commodore Clips. Catch-up on everything...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Conclude Day in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Vanderbilt cross country program competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M on Saturday morning, highlighted by a top-10 finish from the women’s squad. The Commodore women totaled 253 points to place 10th among 38 teams in the six-kilometer race and...
vucommodores.com
Dores Complete Saturday Sweep
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Faith Knelson and Mercedes Traba each won two races to help lead Vanderbilt swimming to a pair of wins at the UNF Aquatic Center on Saturday. Knelson claimed the 100 and 200 breaststroke while Traba finished first in both the 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly as the Commodores beat host North Florida, 177-85, and Georgia Southern by a 175-87 margin.
Comments / 0