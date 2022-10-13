ATHENS, Ga. — Vanderbilt’s gauntlet is over. But it was very, very difficult. The Commodores ended a historic stretch of three games against top-10 opponents Saturday with a 55-0 loss at No. 1 Georgia. The Commodores were never really in the contest; they fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 six minutes into the second quarter.

