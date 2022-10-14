Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) Could Outperform Bitcoin Even as $BTC Is Expected to Rise, Crypto Analyst Says
Benjamin Cowen, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, has revealed that while he believes that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to appreciate in the near future, he believes that Chainlink ($LINK) could do even better. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen laid out his bullish case for the decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin trader predicts $18K return within days as stocks wilt post-CPI
Bitcoin (BTC) cooled near $19,200 after the Oct. 14 Wall Street open as stocks struggled to preserve their “bear trap.”. Analyst: "Abandon all hope" for asset price rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it came off one-week highs on the day to circle $19,300.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
CoinTelegraph
Community discusses why inflation isn't pushing more people to crypto
While some anticipate that more people will naturally get into crypto due to inflation, the reality is far from some community members’ expectations. A discussion in the r/cryptocurrency subreddit highlighted this topic and explored why higher inflation is not pushing more people into the crypto space. According to a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers
Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
CoinTelegraph
Bankman-Fried '100%' supports knowledge tests for retail derivatives traders
The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has backed the idea of knowledge tests and disclosures to protect retail investors but said it shouldn’t just be crypto-specific. Bankman-Fried tweeted his thoughts in response to an idea floated by the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy...
CoinTelegraph
How can we bring 100 million new users to Web3? | Find out in this live AMA
Achieving mass adoption of cryptocurrencies remains a burning issue — and we'll be discussing this in depth during Cointelegraph's latest live ask-me-anything session. Joining us on YouTube is XGo's head of product Josh Cowell. He’s from a digital asset management portal that wants everyone to realize the full potential of cryptocurrency. XGo is founded by crypto enthusiasts and experienced fintech leaders, and he describes it as a Web2.5 bridge with an ambition to onboard the next 100 million users to Web3.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
CoinTelegraph
Smart contract-enabled insurance holds promise, but can it be scaled?
A new insurance world is coming where smart contracts replace insurance documents, blockchain “oracles” supplant claim adjusters, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) take over traditional insurance carriers. Millions of poor farmers in Africa and Asia will be eligible for coverages like crop insurance too, whereas before, they were too poor and too dispersed to justify the cost of underwriting.
