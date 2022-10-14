ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’

On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin trader predicts $18K return within days as stocks wilt post-CPI

Bitcoin (BTC) cooled near $19,200 after the Oct. 14 Wall Street open as stocks struggled to preserve their “bear trap.”. Analyst: "Abandon all hope" for asset price rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it came off one-week highs on the day to circle $19,300.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Community discusses why inflation isn't pushing more people to crypto

While some anticipate that more people will naturally get into crypto due to inflation, the reality is far from some community members’ expectations. A discussion in the r/cryptocurrency subreddit highlighted this topic and explored why higher inflation is not pushing more people into the crypto space. According to a...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
CRYPTO
CoinTelegraph

Bankman-Fried '100%' supports knowledge tests for retail derivatives traders

The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has backed the idea of knowledge tests and disclosures to protect retail investors but said it shouldn’t just be crypto-specific. Bankman-Fried tweeted his thoughts in response to an idea floated by the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

How can we bring 100 million new users to Web3? | Find out in this live AMA

Achieving mass adoption of cryptocurrencies remains a burning issue — and we'll be discussing this in depth during Cointelegraph's latest live ask-me-anything session. Joining us on YouTube is XGo's head of product Josh Cowell. He’s from a digital asset management portal that wants everyone to realize the full potential of cryptocurrency. XGo is founded by crypto enthusiasts and experienced fintech leaders, and he describes it as a Web2.5 bridge with an ambition to onboard the next 100 million users to Web3.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Smart contract-enabled insurance holds promise, but can it be scaled?

A new insurance world is coming where smart contracts replace insurance documents, blockchain “oracles” supplant claim adjusters, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) take over traditional insurance carriers. Millions of poor farmers in Africa and Asia will be eligible for coverages like crop insurance too, whereas before, they were too poor and too dispersed to justify the cost of underwriting.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy