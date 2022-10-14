Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
Related
Total ticket sales for Mariners’ home playoff games higher than any other MLB team in postseason
Ticket company StubHub announced Friday that ticket sales for Mariners’ home games during the American League Division Series outpace those of any other active team in the postseason. Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Mariners and the Houston Astros is the highest-selling Division Series game. According to StubHub,...
Astros game times announced for ALCS
The series will get underway Wednesday evening in Houston.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Twitter Was Very Worried About Al Michaels During Commanders-Bears Game
Once again, he became the main focus of ‘Thursday Night Football.’
NFL・
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (2-0) took the first 2 games of the series against the Seattle Mariners (0-2) and will look for the sweep Saturday. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET (TBS) at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Astros win over Mariners ties longest MLB playoff game
Game 3 of the ALDS was one for the record books.
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres, Phillies and Astros advance; Yankees face elimination
Saturday's packed playoff schedule began with the elimination of the World Series defending champion Atlanta Braves, and it ended with the ousting of the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers who were favored to win this year's title. So that leaves the plucky Philadelphia Phillies and surprising San Diego Padres, who took...
MLB・
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
Comments / 0