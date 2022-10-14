ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadbourn, NC

WECT

One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WECT

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
CHADBOURN, NC
wpde.com

1 dead in double shooting outside Marlboro County home, police say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a double shooting Saturday evening on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said two people had words and that's when one fired shots. He added a car pulled up outside the home a short time...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown woman hospitalized following dog attack

ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being attacked by dogs on Oct. 11. Yulonda Lewis, 57 of Elizabethtown, was attacked by two pit bulls around noon while attempting to approach a house on Martin Luther King Drive and knock on the door.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC

