chautauquatoday.com
Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man
A Kennedy man was charged with 3rd-degree assault after an investigation into an incident that occurred a month ago. State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown on September 18th for a report of a past-tense assault. An investigation revealed that two days prior, 22-year-old Jacob Jones arrived at the victim's residence in Kennedy to confront him about an unrelated incident. Both males began arguing and then fighting, during which time Jones allegedly body-slammed the victim to the ground, resulting in several broken bones. Jones turned himself in to the State Police Jamestown barracks the next day, and he was later released with an appearance ticket for Poland Town Court.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged In Connection With Summertime Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Jamestown man has been charged in connection with a summertime shooting on a city street. Officers with Jamestown Police charged Isiah Payne with felony reckless endangerment and felony criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Payne, police said, allegedly discharged a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
chautauquatoday.com
Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Disorderly Person in Ellington
A report of a disorderly person Saturday evening in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Waterboro Hill Road at about 6:30 PM and found that 44-year-old Sabrina Anderson of Sheffield, Pennsylvania allegedly damaged property belonging to another person and engaged in conduct likely to cause physical injury. Anderson fled the scene before deputies arrived and was located by Ellicott Town Police a short time later. She was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment.
chautauquatoday.com
Woman Charged in Jamestown Stabbing
Jamestown Police have arrested a city woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred late Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Officers responded to an undisclosed location at about 5:15 PM and found that the victim had a laceration on their shoulder. Further investigation found that 45-year-old Danielle Howie had allegedly stabbed the victim and fled before police arrived. Howie was quickly located and arrested, and she is in the Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated criminal contempt, 2nd-degree assault, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
wnynewsnow.com
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested After Crash on I-86 in Town of Poland
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash on I-86 in the Town of Poland led to the arrest of a Jamestown man on a number of charges. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 PM Thursday and found that 29-year-old Timothy Boyd was involved in a physical domestic dispute with someone who had an order of protection against him. The two then got into Boyd's vehicle, with Boyd driving east on Route 394 through Jamestown and Falconer, then getting on I-86 and continuing east. Troopers say Boyd was driving at a high rate of speed through red lights and almost caused several crashes before intentionally crashing into a bridge on I-86. Boyd was taken into custody, and a breath sample revealed that his BAC was .09%. He was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree harassment, and DWI. Boyd was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $2,500 bail. The victim was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua for injuries suffered during the domestic incident and the crash.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk To DWI Victim Impact Panel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving drunk to a DWI victim impact panel in Fredonia. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old Bethany Johnson, who drove herself to the court mandated meeting, exhibited signs of intoxication. Defendants like Johnson, who were...
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
chautauquatoday.com
Drug Raid Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man on Federal Charges
A Jamestown man was arrested on federal drug charges after multiple law enforcement agencies raided an apartment on the city's south side on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics investigators, and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler Street at about 11:15 AM. While conducting surveillance on the location, 36-year-old Vaughn Grant exited the location and left the area in a vehicle. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Grant was occupying. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team then made entry into the apartment, which did not have anyone inside at the time. A search of the residence and vehicle revealed a quantity of approximately 638.23 grams of methamphetamine, 188.2 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of MDMA, three loaded pistols, one loaded AR-15 rifle, ammunition, scales, packaging materials, and $14,763 in cash. One of the pistols that was located in Grant's apartment was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident. Police add that Grant is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms. As a result of the joint investigation, Grant was charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as unlawfully possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. He will be arraigned by a federal court magistrate in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.
erienewsnow.com
Inmate Accused Of Damaging The Jail, Stealing From The Infirmary
MAYVLLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail, first incarcerated in connection with a burglary, is accused of damaging the facility and stealing from the infirmary. The Sheriff’s Office reported the two separate incidents involving 35-year-old Dallas Morris this week. The first incident...
Buffalo police investigating Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Burglary Suspect Faces New Charges from County Jail Incidents
A Dunkirk man who is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail in connection with a residential burglary now faces additional charges stemming from a pair of incidents at the jail on Sunday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 35-year-old Dallas Morris was in the process of being examined by the jail nurses within the medical department when he proceeded to remove an object from the area and return to his cell with it hidden from officers' view. Medical staff noticed the missing item immediately after Morris' exit from the exam and asked officers to perform a search of his body and cell. The object was recovered and returned to the exam area. Later in the day, Morris allegedly intentionally damaged the electrical wiring and conduit within the facility by forcefully pulling the wiring and conduit from the junction box. The circuit had to be disabled until repairs could be completed. Morris was charged with petit larceny and 4th-degree criminal mischief as a result of both incidents.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Indicted in July Shooting of Two Children
A Dunkirk man has been indicted on four felony charges related to a violent assault on two children who were injured in a shooting incident in July. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt has announced that 34-year-old Javier Cruz-Corraliza was arraigned Thursday morning in Chautauqua County Court on the four charges, which include three counts of assault and one count of attempted assault...
chautauquatoday.com
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
wesb.com
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
