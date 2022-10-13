ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Yukon PD

Our Amazing Oklahoman on Friday rushed into action to save an infant's life. Sgt. Rush with Yukon PD saved a baby that was choking and the whole incident was caught on his body cam.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OSBI Releases Additional Information After Shooting In Anadarko

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have released new details about a shooting involving the Anadarko Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anadarko Police had requested the OSBI to investigate further following the shooting. At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, an Anadarko Police officer made a traffic stop...
ANADARKO, OK
news9.com

OKCFD Extinguishes NW OKC Commercial Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived on scene of a commercial fire Monday afternoon. The fire was located near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Puffy, black smoke appeared to spew out of the structure. The fire has since been extinguished, the fire department said on Twitter. OKC Animal...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody

UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

