ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by...
kitco.com

China delays release of key economic data amid party congress

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website. The highly unusual delay comes amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist...
kitco.com

Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants -letter

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to lay the legal framework to keep the country's three nuclear power plants operational until as late as April 15, 2023, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday. Germany had planned to...
kitco.com

Quebec has potential to be a world leader in graphite

(Kitco News) - Although lithium gets a lot of attention, one mining executive said that the green energy transition won’t happen without graphite and Quebec has the potential to be a world leader for this critical metal. On the sidelines of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal Quebec, Marc...
kitco.com

Founder Harold Hamm clinches deal to take shale producer Continental private

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) said on Monday it had agreed to a higher offer from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm to take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of about $27 billion. Hamm, a legendary oilman who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
kitco.com

Pentagon considers funding Musk's Starlink network for Ukraine - Politico

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions. The most likely source of funding would be the U.S. Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, designed to support...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units - source

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plans, which are expected to be announced...
kitco.com

Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
kitco.com

British assets jump after U-turn on government economic plans

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds, currency and shares rallied on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed much of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan, in the latest twist after several weeks of turmoil in UK politics and markets. Hunt said the tax changes would...
kitco.com

Xi Jinping has silver linings for rest of world

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A third term for Xi Jinping would risk a cold war, or even a hot one. But the prospect of China’s nationalistic leader staying in power, which the ruling Communist Party is almost certain to approve at its congress this week, isn’t all bad for the rest of the world. Xi’s policies are hurting the economy. That makes it harder for the People’s Republic to throw its weight around – and helps fight climate change.
kitco.com

BP to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea for $4.1 bln

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will buy U.S.-based renewable natural gas (RNG) producer Archaea Energy Inc (LFG.N) for about $4.1 billion, the companies said on Monday, as the British energy major seeks to expand its alternative fuels business. The deal will the largest ever RNG acquisition, topping Chevron...
kitco.com

China's next big trade is nationalism

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping has just made clear that he has bigger worries than the flagging economy. He opened the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a speech more focussed on national security and stability than in the past. That means state-led, inward-looking policies like self-sufficiency and zero-Covid will trump economic growth.
kitco.com

Uranium miners surge on German nuclear plant news

Three German nuclear power plants will keep running until the spring. Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered the extensions today. The scheduled shut downs were expected this December. Europe is facing high energy prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Last month Europe's benchmark natural gas price (TTF) was up 156% over the...
kitco.com

New UK finance minister Hunt reverses Truss's economic plan in dramatic U-turn

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. Truss's spokesman denied that Hunt was running...

Comments / 0

Community Policy