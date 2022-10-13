Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by...
kitco.com
China delays release of key economic data amid party congress
BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website. The highly unusual delay comes amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist...
kitco.com
Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants -letter
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to lay the legal framework to keep the country's three nuclear power plants operational until as late as April 15, 2023, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday. Germany had planned to...
kitco.com
Quebec has potential to be a world leader in graphite
(Kitco News) - Although lithium gets a lot of attention, one mining executive said that the green energy transition won’t happen without graphite and Quebec has the potential to be a world leader for this critical metal. On the sidelines of the Xplor mining conference in Montreal Quebec, Marc...
kitco.com
Decade of stagflationary debt crisis like 'never seen before,' investors need assets like gold: Nouriel Roubini
(Kitco News) The world could be facing a decade of stagflationary debt crisis like never before, warned Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associate and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. "The decade ahead may well be a Stagflationary Debt Crisis the likes of which we've never seen...
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
kitco.com
Founder Harold Hamm clinches deal to take shale producer Continental private
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) said on Monday it had agreed to a higher offer from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm to take the U.S. shale producer private at a valuation of about $27 billion. Hamm, a legendary oilman who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
'Bad situation': Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison
kitco.com
Pentagon considers funding Musk's Starlink network for Ukraine - Politico
Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions. The most likely source of funding would be the U.S. Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, designed to support...
kitco.com
Bitcoin could fall to $6K as Crypto Winter intensifies, but expect recovery next year - Florian Grummes
(Kitco News) - As the Crypto Winter intensifies, Bitcoin could break below its $18,000 support level, which will send the Bitcoin price tumbling to as low as $6,000, said Florian Grummes, Managing Director at Midas Touch Consulting. "At some point I expect that this $18K support level will break, and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
kitco.com
Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units - source
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plans, which are expected to be announced...
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
kitco.com
British assets jump after U-turn on government economic plans
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds, currency and shares rallied on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed much of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan, in the latest twist after several weeks of turmoil in UK politics and markets. Hunt said the tax changes would...
kitco.com
Xi Jinping has silver linings for rest of world
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A third term for Xi Jinping would risk a cold war, or even a hot one. But the prospect of China’s nationalistic leader staying in power, which the ruling Communist Party is almost certain to approve at its congress this week, isn’t all bad for the rest of the world. Xi’s policies are hurting the economy. That makes it harder for the People’s Republic to throw its weight around – and helps fight climate change.
kitco.com
BP to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea for $4.1 bln
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will buy U.S.-based renewable natural gas (RNG) producer Archaea Energy Inc (LFG.N) for about $4.1 billion, the companies said on Monday, as the British energy major seeks to expand its alternative fuels business. The deal will the largest ever RNG acquisition, topping Chevron...
kitco.com
China's next big trade is nationalism
HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping has just made clear that he has bigger worries than the flagging economy. He opened the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a speech more focussed on national security and stability than in the past. That means state-led, inward-looking policies like self-sufficiency and zero-Covid will trump economic growth.
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April amid energy crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
kitco.com
Uranium miners surge on German nuclear plant news
Three German nuclear power plants will keep running until the spring. Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered the extensions today. The scheduled shut downs were expected this December. Europe is facing high energy prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Last month Europe's benchmark natural gas price (TTF) was up 156% over the...
kitco.com
New UK finance minister Hunt reverses Truss's economic plan in dramatic U-turn
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. Truss's spokesman denied that Hunt was running...
