Perry, OH

richlandsource.com

Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AVON LAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
WICKLIFFE, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
Sportico

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

