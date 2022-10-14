Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Person recovered in Berea’s Wallace Lake
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover explodes past Uniontown Green
North Canton Hoover scored early and often to roll over Uniontown Green 50-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover opened with a 14-13 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
Golf pro Ben Curtis has kept Kent Roosevelt boys golf on course in first season as coach
KENT, Ohio – Ohio golf legend Ben Curtis is passing on his expertise to the next generation. Curtis, who defied 300-1 odds to win the Open Championship in 2003, has Kent Roosevelt’s Rough Riders ready to make a deep postseason run in his first season as head coach.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge
A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
They did it again! The Guardians! SpongeBob! Take that New York! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Confession time: I thought it was over. Bottom of the ninth inning, the Yankees had a 5-3 lead over Cleveland. The Guardians’ first two hitters were Luke Maile and Myles Straw. The bottom of the batting order.
