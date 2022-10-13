Read full article on original website
Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
China delays release of key economic data amid party congress
BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website. The highly unusual delay comes amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist...
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
Canada imposes sanctions related to dissemination of Russian propaganda
OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and one entity that it says are complicit in dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Monday. "As the number of Russian human rights abuses continues to increase, Canada is taking measures to...
UK finance minister Hunt sets up expert council to advise him
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he was forming an Economic Advisory Council to provide him with "independent expert advice" as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis of confidence among investors. Hunt said the council would comprise Rupert...
China's next big trade is nationalism
HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping has just made clear that he has bigger worries than the flagging economy. He opened the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a speech more focussed on national security and stability than in the past. That means state-led, inward-looking policies like self-sufficiency and zero-Covid will trump economic growth.
New UK finance minister Hunt reverses Truss's economic plan in dramatic U-turn
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. Truss's spokesman denied that Hunt was running...
Oil steady as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears
HOUSTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as China's continuation of loose monetary policy offset fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $91.67 a barrel by...
India's 2022-23 sugar output seen up 2%, exports at 9 mln tonnes
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India is expected to produce around 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that began on Oct. 1, a leading industry body said on Monday, up 2% from the previous season. India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter...
Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants -letter
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to lay the legal framework to keep the country's three nuclear power plants operational until as late as April 15, 2023, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday. Germany had planned to...
UK axes economic 'growth plan' to restore market confidence
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to boost economic growth through unfunded tax cuts, which had sent international investors bolting for the exit. Here are some of the policy reversals announced by...
WHO: Global leaders commit $2.6 bln to end polio
BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global leaders committed $2.6 billion in funding at the World Health Summit on Thursday to end polio, the World Health Organization said. The funding will support global efforts to overcome the final hurdles to polio eradication, vaccinate 370 million children annually over the next five years and continue disease surveillance across 50 countries, the organisation said.
EU proposes energy measures, avoids immediate gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed another set of emergency measures on Tuesday to tackle high energy prices, but steered clear of an immediate cap on gas prices as EU countries remain split over the idea. The proposals, which need approval from European Union member states, are...
Blinken: China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving on a ‘much faster timeline’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said China’s plans to annex the self-governed island of Taiwan that Beijing claims as its own are moving forward on a “much faster timeline” than previously expected. “There has been a change in the approach from Beijing toward Taiwan in...
Japan keeps up warnings over rapid yen moves after G20
TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities kept up their verbal warnings to the market on Monday of a firm response to any overly rapid yen declines, after a 32-year low for the yen last week and meetings of global financial leaders that acknowledged currency volatility. Japan's top currency diplomat...
Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey
OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. While there are...
Ukraine Wants Russia to Pay for the War's Environmental Impact
Ukraine's environmental ministry is recording the invasion's environmental toll in order to seek reparations after the war
Interpol forms a new division to investigate crypto-related crimes
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The announcement of the new unit came during a press conference ahead of its 90th general assembly in...
Investors likely used shady methods to move $45 billion out of China as the yuan continues its decline
China labeled $45.2 billion in outflows as "errors and omissions," which likely indicates illegal or semi-legal channels, according to Reuters.
Japan's SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG
Oct 17 (Reuters) - THG (THG.L) said on Monday a trading arm of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) has agreed to sell its holding in the British e-commerce group to THG Chief Executive Matthew Moulding and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund. SB Northstar, the fourth largest shareholder in THG, will sell...
