Glassboro, NJ

Daily Voice

Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server

Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ

