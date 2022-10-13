Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
New Jersey high school English teacher gives books away by the thousands
Larry Abrams, an English teacher at Lindenwold High School in New Jersey, started BookSmiles to give every kid free books.
We’re melting: NJ dad gets kiss from his newborn in video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone's highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments. That's definitely true...
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
Community Rallies For Beloved Philly Restaurant Server
Guests at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood are on a first-name basis with Gerald Willis-Dean. The beloved restaurant server has been a part of the Booker's team for three years, and is known to regulars for his lively demeanor and infectious passion. But on Saturday, Oct....
southjerseyobserver.com
Adventure Kids Playcare Opens First New Jersey Location in Cherry Hill; Hourly Childcare Franchise Specializes in Fun & Flexible Care Options
Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is happy to announce to South Jersey Observer readers the opening of the brand’s first New Jersey location in Cherry Hill. The new childcare center is slated to open this Fall...
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood
Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
Did You Know? The Director of This New Marvel Studios Special Presentation is From Burlington County!
Wow! Who knew we had THIS kind of creative talent out of Burlington County??. According to 6abc, Edgewater Park New Jersey native, and award-winning composer, Michael Giacchino, is making his directional debut with Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night", which just premiered on Disney+!. And yes, I said award-winning! Giacchino is...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
This New Jersey Agency Prioritizes Tourism Over Housing, Pushing Vulnerable Residents Out of Their Homes
The state’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is supposed to put casino taxes back into the community. Some of its deals have made housing options worse, not better, for Atlantic City’s vulnerable residents.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Comments / 0