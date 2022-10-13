Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A 15-year-old died after teens crashed and totaled an unlocked Maserati that was parked in a driveway with the keys inside: report
"These are young kids," the sheriff said. "No driver's licenses, driving at 3:30 in the morning, 80 mph, and the car starts fishtailing all over the road."
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab suspects who allegedly stole millions from jewelry store arrested: police
Three suspects were arrested in Long Beach, California, on Wednesday in connection to a jewelry store robbery that took place earlier this year, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The suspects — Deshon Bell of Long Beach, Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, and a third unidentified juvenile — were...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
iheart.com
Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant
Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says
The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
Search still on for escaped inmate from Upstate jail
The Search is still on days after an inmate escaped an Upstate jail. As we previously reported , The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded after 44 year old David Paul Strickland escaped from the jail there, around 10 PM Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Debbie Collier case: 2021 Georgia bodycam shows daughter's boyfriend accuse her of stealing cash to buy drugs
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the on-and-off boyfriend of a murdered woman's daughter, arrested outside her home last September for violating a no-contact order and banging on her door in a dispute over money, which he claimed she was siphoning directly out of his account despite an ugly breakup.
Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought
Two robbery suspects are dead after a Florida jewelry store owner shot and killed them during a robbery, Florida authorities said.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
Family of teen shot in McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio police raise money for medical bills
The family of a teen shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot is raising funds to cover his medical bills. Erik Cantu, 17, remains in critical condition after being shot by San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennard, 27, on 2 October, Erik’s family said in the description of a GoFundMe page. More than $14,000, which will be used for Erik’s needs and mounting medical expenses, has been raised. “Until now, we have chosen to remain focused on the condition and health of Erik with little to no commentary. However, Erik remains in...
Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars?
This is the crazy saga of the owner of two races cars that got buried finding the alleged thief. The post Why Did An Alleged Florida Thief Bury Two Stolen Race Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dozens arrested in massive SoCal mail theft scheme involving nearly $5 million in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims across California, authorities announced on Friday.
He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.
"Be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home," said Sheriff Randy Smith from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
California Man Cashes Dead Roommate’s Checks
He told police that his roommate was out of town.
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
Authorities have arrested the brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family on suspicion that he helped him destroy evidence
Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint
THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
Texas Police Hunting Man Who Allegedly Gunned Down His Ex-Girlfriend
Police say that Daniel Chacon may have kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, at gunpoint on Monday, shot her and then dumped her vehicle along the side of the road. Authorities are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a women who was found shot to death in her own car this week.
Comments / 0