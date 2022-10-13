ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Crime Stoppers#Lifehacks#Lcso#Dewalt#Troy Bilt
iheart.com

Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
COLUMBUS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
The Independent

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
MCGREGOR, TX
The Independent

Family of teen shot in McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio police raise money for medical bills

The family of a teen shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot is raising funds to cover his medical bills. Erik Cantu, 17, remains in critical condition after being shot by San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennard, 27, on 2 October, Erik’s family said in the description of a GoFundMe page. More than $14,000, which will be used for Erik’s needs and mounting medical expenses, has been raised. “Until now, we have chosen to remain focused on the condition and health of Erik with little to no commentary. However, Erik remains in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The US Sun

Major update in kidnapping case as new surveillance video captures moment entire family and baby forced out at gunpoint

THIS is the horrifying moment an entire family was kidnapped at gunpoint - and they have not been seen since. Surveillance footage shows married couple Jasleen Kaur, 27 and Jasdeep Singh, 36, their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, being walked out of a business in Northern California at gunpoint on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy