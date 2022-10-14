Read full article on original website
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
AZFamily
Arizona’s Prop. 309 would change ID requirements for in-person and mail-in voting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Going to the polls on Election Day or sending your ballot by mail could soon have some new strings attached if Arizonans approve Prop 309 next month. Prop 309 would require a government-issued photo ID for anyone who votes in person. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler)...
kjzz.org
The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes
One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
AZFamily
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots
In a one-on-one interview, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said she made the right decision in not debating Kari Lake. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST. |. Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
New poll shows gubernatorial race will be a tight one
A new poll is showing Kari Lake holds a narrow lead over Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race.
'Baseless stories': Hobbs campaign tries to tamp down Democrats' concerns as debate fiasco cools off
PHOENIX — The curtains could be coming down on this past week's debate drama engulfing Arizona's race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs getting an interview this coming Tuesday that she wasn't supposed to get. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor getting Kari Lake got nothing on TV...
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
Rep. Mark Finchem vies for Secretary of State's office in 2022 midterm elections
Finchem, the Republican nominee who currently represents Dist. 11 in the state legislature, talks about his vision working in the state's top elections office
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey considers school choice expansion his proudest accomplishment
PHOENIX – As his time in office winds down, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he considers the state’s school voucher expansion his proudest accomplishment. “I’m very proud of the flat tax, but the expansion of school choice in Arizona — the fact that we’re the gold standard for educational freedom, this universal ESA [Empowerment Scholarship Account] … is available to every parent in the state of Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
'You are a criminal': Judge sentences AZ woman to jail in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
kjzz.org
25,513 applications for AZ school vouchers turned in since opening universal category
The Arizona Department of Education has received 25,513 applications for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts since opening the universal application category on Aug. 16. The deadline to receive first quarter funding is Saturday, Oct. 15. The department received a flood of applications in late September, after an effort to block universal school...
