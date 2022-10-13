After a massive upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense showed why they deserve so much credit for this unlikely victory. In no circumstance would I have predicted that the Pittsburgh Steelers defense would play the way they did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Over the past three years, we’ve been used to this ‘D’ holding teams to under 20 points. But given the circumstances, I didn’t think that would have even been a possibility this Week.

