WBTV
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for its 44th year on October 16th.
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WBTV
Two people injured during shooting at Livingstone College homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Livingstone College's homecoming concert on Saturday night.
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Alexander County rescue and medical agencies were called to a Walmart in Taylorsville on Sunday morning, a fire officials said. According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 plowed into a cement wall. The...
WBTV
Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said. According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m. Officials said...
WBTV
Park and Recreation Commission frustrated by lack of communication from Meck. County staff on upcoming projects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners and the Park and Recreation Commission say they aren’t getting the information they need about proposed projects and are instead finding out about them in the press. A special meeting was held Friday to discuss the bylaws of the Park and Recreation...
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
WBTV
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport. Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the...
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
WBTV
Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front moves through our area on Monday, a few fast-moving rounds of rain can be expected mainly north of the I-85 corridor. Behind this cold front, colder, drier air will move into our area bringing some of chilliest temperatures so far this season.
WBTV
Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
WBTV
Charlotte falls 34-20 to UAB, now 1-6 on the year
Birmingham, Ala. -- Charlotte pushed host UAB to the limit, taking a 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers (4-2; C-USA: 2-1) scored the final two touchdowns to claim a 34-20 Conference USA victory Saturday. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said head coach Will Healy,...
WBTV
Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will warm up gradually this weekend, then take a tumble next week!. We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s. More sunny and comfortable weather for Saturday as temperatures warm up near 77 degrees.
WBTV
Temperatures to take a dip after mostly sunny, warm weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We only have a couple of more warm days to enjoy before some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in across our area. Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated to scattered showers late. Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm. First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly.
WBTV
Local farmers facing higher expenses this fall as inflation soars
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the season for apple picking, pumpkin patches and all the other fall activities we love at our local farms. But the pumpkins you take home, or that hay ride you take might be a bit pricier this year. Nancy Anderson, who owns and operates...
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug trafficking charge
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former Chester County elected official who had been indicted on a slew of serious charges faced a judge on Friday morning. Kenneth Stuart, a former county supervisor, pleaded guilty to four charges and was remanded into custody. Stuart, who was a two-time elected official,...
