3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel. On Sunday fans took to Twitter to blast Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s normal (though not acceptable) for fans to bash players after a disappointing...
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Broncos vs. Chargers
UNDER 51.5 (alternate total) Broncos +10.5 (alternate spread) I think the Broncos can win this game outright. They're my upset pick of the week. But, for the sake of the parlay, I (obviously) like them even more at +10.5, and I think that's a pretty safe way to start off the bet.
Eagles end the Cooper Rush hype and trounce rival Cowboys: Best memes and tweets
The Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated by humbling the Cowboys and Cooper Rush on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 6-0. And they don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon. On Sunday Night Football they sent the Cowboys hurtling back to earth after...
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets
The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. We’re only six weeks into the season but the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to take shape. There’s still plenty of football...
Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?
The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Elijah Moore takes the high road about perplexing role with Jets
New York Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore responded to a tweet about his lack of targets in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. New York football is officially back and thriving. Not only are the Buffalo Bills thriving, but also the Giants and Jets. Speaking of the Jets, they traveled to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and they walked out with a 27-10 win (and a Cheesehead for cornerback Sauce Gardner).
Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career. Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man […]
Updated college football rankings: How Michigan’s win over Penn State impacts the Top 25
Michigan football’s big win over Penn State could give them an argument to rise in the college football rankings while the Nittany Lions will have to fall. After looking somewhat unimpressive in the last few weeks, Michigan had the chance to show voters what they’re made of against Penn State.
Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories
A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
Gerrit Cole made enough money this year to buy the Guardians lineup
Gerrit Cole made $36 million this season for the New York Yankees. The Cleveland Guardians lineup he’s facing is worth less than that amount. Sometimes, we all need to stare the facts right in the face. By no means should Cole’s salary be a shot at him or the...
