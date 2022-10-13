The Miami Dolphins, that team that you simply can’t figure out, once again broke hearts but was anyone really expecting more? At least there is hope for the offense. Today, the Dolphins defense dominated and the Dolphins offense looked pathetic so why should we look at it as something that will turn around and be successful. I’m going to go one step further and say that sometime in the next two years, Miami will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO