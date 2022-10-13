Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees hero Harrison Bader brings out Jordan Montgomery Twitter trolls again
With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, outfielder Harrison Bader came up huge. Bader hit a two-run homer to give the Yanks a 3-0 lead. New York acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline in a surprising move which sent Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. For quite some time, Montgomery and the Cards were viewed as the winners of that trade, if only because Bader was injured.
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?
The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
NFC East is NFL’s best — and most surprising — division
Nobody thought the NFC East would be more than a speed bump for good teams. Turns out, it’s the home of three playoff contenders. What would the parlay odds have been on the following back in August: the New York Giants being 5-1, the Philadelphia Eagles being the NFL’s lone unbeaten through six weeks, and Cooper Rush winning at least four of his five starts filling in for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel. On Sunday fans took to Twitter to blast Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s normal (though not acceptable) for fans to bash players after a disappointing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets
The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
Yankees fans owe Josh Naylor a thank you for waking up big-game Gerrit Cole
Josh Naylor had an unbelievably disrespectful celebration after homering off of Gerrit Cole but that might’ve just fueled the Yankees ace against the Guardians. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Guardians had the opportunity to send the New York Yankees packing. To do so, though, they would likely have to get a piece off of Gerrit Cole and let some of the ace’s warts that many fans have complained about this season rise to the surface.
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. We’re only six weeks into the season but the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to take shape. There’s still plenty of football...
Everything the Yankees said about Josh Naylor’s home run celebration
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and manager Aaron Boone were dismissive of Josh Naylor’s rocking-the-baby celebration after an ultimately meaningless home run. The Yankees were fighting for their postseason lives on Sunday night against the Guardians. So in the end, it was more important to make sure Josh Naylor’s fourth-inning home run didn’t lead to more runs than to linger on the memorable celebration the Cleveland slugger unleashed.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gerrit Cole made enough money this year to buy the Guardians lineup
Gerrit Cole made $36 million this season for the New York Yankees. The Cleveland Guardians lineup he’s facing is worth less than that amount. Sometimes, we all need to stare the facts right in the face. By no means should Cole’s salary be a shot at him or the...
Patriots hit the cornerback lottery yet again with savvy Jack Jones pick
The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar, and they’ve proven to do so again with cornerback Jack Jones. The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar. Their most notable pick has been Tom Brady, a fourth-string quarterback taken at No. 199 who turned a chip on his shoulder into a six-Lombardi dynasty.
Elijah Moore takes the high road about perplexing role with Jets
New York Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore responded to a tweet about his lack of targets in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. New York football is officially back and thriving. Not only are the Buffalo Bills thriving, but also the Giants and Jets. Speaking of the Jets, they traveled to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and they walked out with a 27-10 win (and a Cheesehead for cornerback Sauce Gardner).
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Why was Robbie Anderson kicked off Panthers sideline?
Carolina Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room for all to see, but the fracture has plenty of background beyond the in-game moment. Viewers of the Los Angeles Rams versus Carolina Panthers matchup were subject to some second-hand embarrassment, but it had nothing to do with how much these teams were struggling in Week 6.
At some point, Miami Dolphins offense is going to be incredible
The Miami Dolphins, that team that you simply can’t figure out, once again broke hearts but was anyone really expecting more? At least there is hope for the offense. Today, the Dolphins defense dominated and the Dolphins offense looked pathetic so why should we look at it as something that will turn around and be successful. I’m going to go one step further and say that sometime in the next two years, Miami will have one of the top offenses in the NFL.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0