ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New England Patriots officially have a quarterback controversy

The New England Patriots’ offense has looked at their best in the last two weeks with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Should he remain as the starter? It appears as if the Patriots have themselves a quarterback controversy brewing. When Mac Jones left the lineup with a high ankle sprain,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
KRON4 News

Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career. Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Sports Betting#Props#Parlay Picks#Moneyline
FanSided

Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Why was Robbie Anderson kicked off Panthers sideline?

Carolina Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room for all to see, but the fracture has plenty of background beyond the in-game moment. Viewers of the Los Angeles Rams versus Carolina Panthers matchup were subject to some second-hand embarrassment, but it had nothing to do with how much these teams were struggling in Week 6.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy