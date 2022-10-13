Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO