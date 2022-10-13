ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6

While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
NFC East is NFL’s best — and most surprising — division

Nobody thought the NFC East would be more than a speed bump for good teams. Turns out, it’s the home of three playoff contenders. What would the parlay odds have been on the following back in August: the New York Giants being 5-1, the Philadelphia Eagles being the NFL’s lone unbeaten through six weeks, and Cooper Rush winning at least four of his five starts filling in for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?
NFL
Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets

The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?

The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Devin Haney looks to cement place on list of star athletes from Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Haney retained his undisputed lightweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision win over George Kamobosos Jr. Haney, 23, has already accomplished a lot in his young career. Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is the youngest undisputed champion in the four-belt era, which began in 2007. He joins an exclusive eight-man […]
OAKLAND, CA
Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Elijah Moore takes the high road about perplexing role with Jets

New York Jets second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore responded to a tweet about his lack of targets in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. New York football is officially back and thriving. Not only are the Buffalo Bills thriving, but also the Giants and Jets. Speaking of the Jets, they traveled to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and they walked out with a 27-10 win (and a Cheesehead for cornerback Sauce Gardner).
NFL
Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
