Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
Has Carson Wentz played his last snap for Commanders after injury news?
It happened again. For the second year in a row, the Washington Commanders have suffered an injury to their de facto franchise quarterback. On Monday, it was reported Carson Wentz would miss 4-6 weeks with the fractured ring finger he suffered in the team’s Week 6 win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
NFL Twitter roasts Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley for battle of worst head coach
The Broncos and Chargers both deserved to lose on Monday Night Football as Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley tried to outdo the other with bad coaching. NFL fans have been cursed with some really bad football in primetime this season. Way too much of it has come courtesy of the Denver Broncos.
Special Titans FanDuel Promo Code (Get $150 Guaranteed Before Offer Expires This Week)
Time is running out for you to claim a free $150 from FanDuel Sportsbook. The incredible offer ends this week, and it only takes a couple of minutes to secure your winnings. As the Titans prepare for a Week 7 divisional matchup with the Colts, you won’t want to miss out on an easy $150. To up the stakes, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass too!
Tom Brady says ‘football is hard’ in emotional Instagram post following loss
One of the all-time NFL greats seems to have an awful lot on his mind these days. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have lost three of their last four games. It’s been a different kind of year for one of the greats. There was the retirement and then the return. But all doesn’t appear to be well when it comes to a quarterback synonymous with consistency.
Stars win 4-1 over Jets without Bowness, move to 3-0
Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0