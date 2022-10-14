Read full article on original website
Related
Texas football sets new OV date with 5-Star TE Duce Robinson
Great news arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, and the Texas football program on the recruiting trail this weekend. Following the narrow 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15, it looks like Texas has now locked in an official visit date (or at least a re-scheduled one) with one of the top-rated remaining uncommitted targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 7 ESPN FPI
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian moved their winning streak to three games this weekend by topping the Iowa State Cyclones at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell gave Texas all it could handle this weekend, though.
Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8
A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
Analyzing why Texas football WR Xavier Worthy is having a down season
Through the first half of the regular season, one of the Texas football players having a down campaign statistically is star sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy. After having a sensational breakout true freshman campaign last fall, Worthy isn’t putting up the same type of numbers so far this season.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
WATCH: Texas football S Anthony Cook’s hit on Dekkers forces fumble
A close game between No. 22 ranked Texas football and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15 came down to a controversial ending. Texas was able to hang on for the comeback win over Iowa State after a hit from senior safety Anthony Cook that jarred the ball loose from Cyclones redshirt sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
KSAT 12
Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
cw39.com
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
DALLAS (KDAF) — Maybe you’re trying to catch your team playing an away game in college football or you’re going to visit family out of town, regardless, you might be traveling. When road-tripping, you’re going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0