HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Hartford men's and women's cross country teams continued its 2022 campaign traveling to North Carolina to compete in the VertCross Invitational. The Hawks were led across the line by sophomore Riley Brutvan and junior Abby O'Connor who each recorded top-25 finishes. The women finished fifth in the team standings, while the men took home a sixth-place finish.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO