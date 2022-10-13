ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Fall To AIC

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball dropped a three-set match (14-25, 18-25, 15-25) to American International College Saturday night in the Hartford Volleyball Gym. Four Hawks produced six kills. Senior middle blocker Sara Gasparotto produced five kills and finished with a .500 hitting percentage. Gasparotto also produced an assist and a solo block.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Look To Continue Momentum Against AIC

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – Hartford volleyball continues its four-match homestand when it hosts American International College 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hartford Volleyball Gym. The Hawks are coming off a four-set victory Thursday against Eastern Connecticut. Freshman outside hitter Isabella Labrada set four season highs during the match including: 17 points, 13 kills, six digs, and three aces.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Cross Country Wraps Competition at VertCross Invitational

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Hartford men's and women's cross country teams continued its 2022 campaign traveling to North Carolina to compete in the VertCross Invitational. The Hawks were led across the line by sophomore Riley Brutvan and junior Abby O'Connor who each recorded top-25 finishes. The women finished fifth in the team standings, while the men took home a sixth-place finish.
HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Soccer Set to Welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's soccer team is set for its second to last home contest of the season in a Sunday afternoon matchup against Bryant. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 p.m. start at Al-Marzook Field. HARTFORD HAWKS (8-2-1) vs. BRYANT...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Set To Finish Fall Schedule At Sacred Heart Fall Classic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's golf team will close out its Fall portion of the schedule when the Hawks travel to Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Oct. 16-17 for the Sacred Heart Fall Classic. Sophomore Madeline Adam is budding into a star on the team,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

