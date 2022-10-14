Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge dismissed a woman from the jury for the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants
eastlansinginfo.news
Councilmember Dana Watson’s Priorities Remain Consistent
This is the first in a series of articles catching up with members of the East Lansing City Council. ELi wanted to remind readers of the goals councilmembers initially campaigned on, the challenges they see for East Lansing and their goals for the future of the city. After Election Day...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Loss at Michigan
Penn State lost to Michigan, and it was ugly. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say. https://twitter.com/ben_jones88/status/1581364287066411008?s=21&t=tb-DnRu1xX2LvDAEB8fxhA.
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher disqualified for targeting vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s shorthanded defense will be without another player the rest of the day. Defensive end Michael Fletcher was disqualified for targeting on a late hit against Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the second quarter of Saturday’s game in East Lansing. With Wisconsin...
A church was vandalized because of their stance on abortion
Police were still investigating and say the church's stance on abortion drew ire from the vandals who referenced Roe vs. Wade in the graffiti.
East Village Magazine
Addiction, life of boxer Taylor Duerr at heart of documentary with Flint roots screening Oct. 19
When Flint native filmmaker Michael Ramsdell got to know boxer Taylor “Machine Gun” Duerr at the Brighton gym where they both worked out, Ramsdell was coming off his last film project, a documentary about baseball star (also a Flint native) Jim Abbott. Ramsdell had loved doing a sports-based...
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
MSU students confused, concerned about cause of Stanley's resignation
MSU students cite confusion following President Stanley's resignation notice. On Thursday morning, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of his resignation, promoted by the board's month-long discussion of his contract. Stanley informed the MSU community of his decision via an emailed video. In the nearly five-minute video, he stated that he can no longer "in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted." "I know that it's been a big issue," business sophomore Tabby Basha said. "Everyone was talking about how it feels very two-sided, one side on President Stanley's and the other side was...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
michiganradio.org
Activists try to make health care coverage an issue in November election
As Michigan voters prepare to go to the polls next month, outside groups are working to sway voters. Michiganders are beset by political ads on TV, junk mail and online messages. Add a big blue bus to the list. The Protect Our Care bus visited Lansing and Flint to promote...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
Lansing group seeks reparations for African American community in Lansing
Prince Solace with the Justice League of Greater Lansing said African Americans in the city deserve opportunity, and he's taking a unique road to find it.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
