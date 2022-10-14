Perrysburg tops Northview for share of NLL volleyball crown

PERRYSBURG — Coming into Thursday night’s showdown against Perrysburg, Northview -— guaranteed at least a share of the Northern Lakes League title after beating Springfield in straight sets Tuesday — had already had its moment.

This night, however, belonged to the Yellow Jackets.

“I think they would’ve been really sad not to win, so I think that was on their mind,” Perrysburg coach Laura Davidson said. “They knew that their first lost to Northview was something that shouldn’t have happened, and they wanted to redeem themselves.”

The Yellow Jackets beat the Wildcats 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 to claim their own share of the NLL crown.

Perrysburg’s triumph ended a stretch of eight consecutive straight-set wins for Northview, which most recently dropped a set in its meeting with the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 20.

Perrysburg lost that match 3-1, but got hot and entered Thursday’s contest having won six of their past seven. The Yellow Jackets immediately swarmed the Wildcats, ripping off the last four points of the first set to break a 21-21 tie and put Northview on its heels.

“We struggled tonight in first contact, which is what we pride ourselves in,” Wildcats coach Chad Rutkowski said. “If you can’t serve or pass, it’s not going to go your way. ... We just didn’t serve and pass, and that’s the tale of it.”

Northview, led by senior outside hitters Kamryn Hunt and Sydney Hires, battled back to take the second set by the same score. The Wildcats turned an 8-8 tie into a 16-9 lead and withstood a late barrage led by senior middle blocker Danielle Cleavenger that briefly brought Perrysburg within two.

The Yellow Jackets recovered to dictate the terms of the match for the last two sets.

A nail-biting third set was clinched after Perrysburg, paced by a dominant set from senior outside hitter Sara Pahl in which she had a hand in 12 of her team’s points, quickly turned a 19-19 tie into a 23-19 advantage.

Northview was never really in the fourth set after the Yellow Jackets reeled off an 8-0 run at the halfway point to bring the title within reach.

“We have a really great team and a lot of depth. We have a lot of people on our team who can contribute to a varsity team,” senior libero Avery Adamski said. “We don’t quit on each other, and it shows. We don’t quit and we want to win.”

Both teams will now turn their attention to coming attractions.

The Wildcats will close their regular season on Saturday with a vaunted Magnificat team, straight-set winners over the Yellow Jackets on Oct. 8.

Both teams will start state tournament play next week: Perrysburg will host the winner of Findlay and Tiffin Columbian, while Northview will welcome either Whitmer or Sandusky.

“We had nothing to lose. We came here with a championship and we’re leaving here with a championship,” Rutkowski said.

“For us, it’s back to the drawing board tomorrow and we play the number one team in the state on Saturday.”