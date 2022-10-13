Read full article on original website
Lanny J. Burr, 62 of Syracuse, NE
Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.
NC park opens pickleball courts
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City cut a ribbon on a windy fall day at its newest addition to Steinhart Park -- dual pickle ball courts. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s Tammy Partsch applied for a $55,000 grant from the Steinhart Foundation to construct the 20x44-foot court with a 34-inch-high net. Partsch said it is a fitting addition to Nebraska City’s 300 acres of parks.
Nebraska-Illinois Set for Afternoon Kickoff
The Huskers hope to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini
Allick Named B1G Freshman of the Week
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allick averaged 2.50 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set in Nebraska's sweeps of No. 14 Penn State and Northwestern over the weekend. She also had a team-high .481 attacking percentage with 15 kills on 27 swings with just two errors.
Nebraska football: Kickoff time set for Huskers vs. Illinois on Oct. 29
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football's game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the Big Ten announced Monday. After a bye week, the Huskers (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) will host the Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1) on Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC...
Huskers Win Ninth Straight in Sweep of Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team took care of business with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in front of a crowd of 8,175. The Huskers (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) won their ninth match in a row and...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
OCT 20 (6:20 PM CT) - 2022 HAC Volleyball Championship (NCN TV)
LINCOLN - The Heartland Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 6:20 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you have already...
Journey to 'Faithfully' stop in Lincoln for 2023 tour
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Journey will be making a stop in Lincoln during their 2023 tour. Journey will be doing a show on March 25, 2023 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena for their 'Freedom Tour 2023.'. This tour is part of the 50th anniversary, and they will be stopping in 38...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Nebraska High School scores Friday
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Steven Dean Sacco was born on September 4, 1960 in Omaha, NE; the son of William Dean and Arletta (Blum) Sacco. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Northwest High School with the Class of 1978. He later attended Universal Technical Institute in Omaha where he studied refrigeration.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
New fitness center opens at Johnson County Central
TECUMSEH – Gov. Pete Ricketts and famed fitness icon Jake Steinfeld cut a ribbon Friday morning for the opening of a new fitness center at Johnson County Central in Tecumseh. The middle school was one of three selected in Nebraska for demonstrating leadership in getting and staying fit. Gothenburg...
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
