jsugamecocksports.com
Dobrnjac, Soller Advance to Round of 16 at Regionals
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Jacksonville State's doubles tandem of junior Vanja Dobrnjac and redshirt freshman Lucius Soller produced a strong outing at the ITA Southern Regionals over the weekend. Their run to the Round of 16 highlighted a successful weekend in that event, which was hosted by the University of Alabama.
Shastova, Syrova Make History at Regionals
BATON ROUGE, LA. – Jacksonville State's women's tennis squad had an historic weekend at LSU in the 2022 ITA Southern Regionals. The Gamecocks had two singles competitors advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in program history while one doubles team made a deep run in their main draw as well.
Jettenberg, Burrow Lead Gamecock Rifle in Season Opener
STATESBORO, Ga. – The 14th ranked Jacksonville State rifle team started the 2022-23 season with a solid outing against Georgia Southern and Nebraska. The Gamecocks combined for a 4613 on Sunday in Statesboro, Georgia after turning in a 2340 in air rifle and a 2273 in smallbore. The Cornhuskers tabulated a 4677, while the Eagles posted a 4628.
Jax State Soccer Falls To Eastern Kentucky In Home Finale
JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky on the final home date of the season on Sunday afternoon at the JSU Soccer Field. The Gamecocks concluded the final home weekend at 1-1 after claiming a win over Bellarmine on Thursday night....
Gamecock Women Begin Busy Stretch at The Southern
SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Jacksonville State women's golf team will start a busy stretch to finish its fall schedule this week Georgia Southern's tournament. The Gamecocks will compete in The Southern from Monday-Wednesday at the Savannah Golf Club, playing 54 holes on the 6,036-yard, par-72 layout. The 10-team event will begin with 18 holes on Monday morning and conclude with single rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.
Ochs, Montgomery Achieve Milestones in Bellarmine Sweep
JACKSONVILLE – Claire Ochs and Katie Montgomery reached big milestones in Jacksonville State volleyball's sweep of Bellarmine (25-20, 25-13, 25-15) on Saturday evening. Ochs, a graduate transfer setter from Chesterfield, Mo., recorded her 5000th career assist on the match's final play. With JSU leading 24-15 in the third set, Ochs guided the ball perfectly to fifth-year outside hitter Lena Kindermann, who placed an accurate attack between two defenders to end the quick ASUN affair. The assist was her 32nd of the night.
