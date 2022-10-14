Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
mocoshow.com
Fatal Germantown Collision Late Saturday Night
Updated at 10:15am with additional information from Montgomery County Police; crash confirmed as fatal. Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on southbound Rt. 355 Frederick Rd in the area of Plummer Drive in Germantown at approximately 11:15pm, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer and Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio. Montgomery County Police has stated that an adult male passenger of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
Bay Net
Multiple Vehicles Involved In Crash Off Chancellors Run Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles in an intersection. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 15, first responders were called to a crash on Chancellors Run Road, in the area of FDR Blvd. for a reported crash with multiple vehicles and injuries.
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
One Dead, One Airlifted To Hospital Following Violent Crash In Frederick: State Police
An 89-year-old man was killed in Southern Maryland when his Prius was struck by a pick-up truck crossing through a busy intersection in Frederick County, state police say. Donald Reineke, of Frederick, was driving north on Harmony Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 when he attempted to cross US Route 40 in his hometown when he was hit, according to investigators.
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
92-year-old woman dies following Crownsville house fire, despite rescue efforts
A 92-year-old woman has died after her home caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Crownsville. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Oser Drive, at 1:10pm on Wednesday.
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Reported Hit-And-Run In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident this evening, where one vehicle appears to have fled the scene. At approximately 7:42 p.m. on October 15, first responders were dispatched to the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road for reports of a crash. Crews were...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Reports of armed man firing gunshots in Green Valley leads to police shooting
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man said to be armed and firing gunshots in the Green Valley neighborhood has been hospitalized after what police are calling an “officer-involved shooting.”. Officers swarmed the neighborhood after a dispatch, shortly after 7:35 p.m., for a man sitting in front of a house...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
‘I could’ve been in the middle of that’: Shootings an hour apart leave one dead
One life was taken while another one was threatened after shootings overnight broke out on opposite ends of Patapsco Avenue just a few miles from each other in South Baltimore.
fox5dc.com
Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say. The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.
