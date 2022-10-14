Read full article on original website
Democrat Susan Hays talks rural healthcare advocacy, support for legalizing marijuana in run for Texas Agriculture Commissioner
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Hays, the Democratic nominee for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, stopped by the KLTV studio to speak with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler. The two discussed her campaign thus far, her priorities including advocating for expanded access to healthcare for rural residents and supporting the legalization of marijuana, as well as how she sets herself apart from her opponent, Republican incumbent Sid Miller.
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Beto O’Rourke launches 12 rally drive statewide
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Democratic governor nominee Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a statewide drive to Get Out the Vote as part of his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for all the people of Texas. He will hold a dozen public rallies in every part of...
